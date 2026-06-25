Why AI Will Evolve In-House Teams Into Agile Squads According To Dave Carey

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Dave Carey, Global EVP of Embedded Studios and Production at Monks, sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to break down how AI is transforming the way content is produced—and what it means for creative teams.



He explains AI’s two roles in production (automation and generation), how it lets clients see creative in days instead of weeks, and how it finally makes the long-promised dream of personalization at scale a reality. Dave shares the breakthrough in product accuracy that now lets Monks produce every General Motors model 100% accurately with AI—something “impossible” just six months ago—and how they validate that accuracy. He also makes the case that AI won’t shrink creative teams; it’ll grow them, reshaping in-house models into small, fast “squads” where the big idea and brand strategy remain the only true differentiators.



A key takeaway: AI gives speed, scale, and cost savings—but everyone will have it. The differentiator becomes the strength of the idea and the strategy behind it, and the winners will be the companies that combine the best technology with the best talent.