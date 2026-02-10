Facelifts, Lower Blephs, and The Art of Natural Results With Plastic Surgeon Dr. Cat Chang
- Share via
In this episode of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, host Melissa Magsaysay speaks with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Cat Chang, whose precise technique, natural aesthetic philosophy, and high-profile clientele have positioned her as one of the leading voices in contemporary facial surgery. Dr. Chang traces her unexpected transition from transplant medicine to aesthetics, offering a rare look at why facial surgery requires both technical rigor and artistic vision. She outlines the critical questions every patient should ask before pursuing a facelift, clarifies what terms like “mini lift” and “deep plane” truly mean, and explains why thoughtfully evaluated before-and-after images provide far more insight than procedural buzzwords.