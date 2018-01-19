YG | My Krazy Life (2014)

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

"N****s ain't beefing with a hamburger/ I'm on Rosecrans n**** at Tam's Burgers"

From a historical perspective, the little spot at the corner of Rosecrans and Central avenues is the center. “I grew up off of Rosecrans and Central / Tam's Burger on the corner,” raps J3 in the Game’s track “Support Compton.” In “Compton State of Mind,” Kendrick Lamar recalls “the good old days / Eating Tam's Burgers while my Juvenile CD had played.” This was also where Suge Knight rammed his Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck into two men outside Tam’s Burgers after a dispute on the set of “Straight Outta Compton.” Terry Carter, 55, died of his injuries.



Most recently, the Compton rap star YG celebrates the restaurant in his track “Bompton” by setting himself “on Rosecrans ... at Tam's Burgers/I'm buying AK's and handguns.”