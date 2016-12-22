Donald Trump's newest branding endeavor: the economy
The media-conscious president-elect has quickly adopted a role as the greatest cheerleader for an economy that was already on the rebound.
The media-conscious president-elect has quickly adopted a role as the greatest cheerleader for an economy that was already on the rebound.
Experienced professionals and volunteers apply a variety of seeds, bark, fruits, vegetables, grasses and, of course, flowers to floats in the final stages of preparation before they make their debut in the 2017 Rose Parade. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) Volunteer Heather Turcios applies nyjer...