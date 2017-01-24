Politics
It's the end of Trump's second week in office. Catch up on what's happened

Los Angeles Times

Seattle judge temporarily blocks Trump's immigration order nationwide

Weekend Report

latest headlines

L.A. Affairs

read more

Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs. Patriots

full coverage

ENTERTAINMENT

VIEW MORE

Latest News view all

Watch This:

view more videos

LOCAL & CALIFORNIA

VIEW MORE

Latest News view all

Watch This:

view more videos

COLUMNISTS & CRITICS

View More

SPORTS

VIEW MORE

Latest News view all

Watch This:

view more videos

BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY

VIEW MORE

Latest News view all

Watch This:

view more videos

U.S. NEWS

view the latest

WORLD NEWS

view the latest

YOUR GUIDE FOR TRAVEL

VIEW MORE

Travel Vegas view all

Watch This:

view more videos

FOOD

VIEW MORE

Daily Dish Blog view all

Watch This:

view more videos

CALIFORNIA LIFE & STYLE

VIEW MORE

Latest in Style view all

Watch This:

view more videos

PHOTOGRAPHY

VIEW MORE
61°