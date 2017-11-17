What will be on your Thanksgiving plate? It depends on where you’ll be

Select your state to find what people are searching for near you:
It’s smoked turkey this year
Looking for advice on preparing their turkeys, most Americans in the Midwest are searching for how to smoke their Thanksgiving bird. The coasts like fried turkey and traditionalists have banded together in the Northeast. The search trends are ranked from 0 to 100 with 100 being the most popular.
Split on sweet side dishes
The country is divided in its search for a sweet side dish. Cranberry sauce is popular in the North and West, while sweet potato casserole is most commonly searched for in the Southern states.
More mashed potatoes, please
In searches for savory side dishes, Brussels sprouts are popular on the coasts, while green bean casserole and mashed potatoes are destined for plates across the country.
Pie anyone?
Pumpkin and apple pie are neck in neck for the most popular pie recipe search this Thanksgiving. Pecan is popular in the deep south, but it’s rare to find it anywhere else.
No, we didn't forget Turducken
Thanksgiving trends come and go. Turducken saw its peak searches in 2009 and tofurkey in 2008. Surprisingly creamed corn is on its way up.
Yams or sweet potatoes?
Around many dinner tables, whether you're eating yams or sweet potatoes is up for debate. Technically, they're two different things. Californians are among the Americans most commonly searching for “yams,” but nationally the search for “sweet potatoes” is more widespread.