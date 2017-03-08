Did your neighborhood vote for Measure H? Find out here

On Tuesday, a narrow two-thirds majority of L.A. County voters approved Measure H — a quarter-cent sales tax increase to combat homelessness.

The final result is still too close to call, with some mail-in and provisional ballots yet to be counted. But a Times analysis shows support stretching across the county, from Santa Monica to Pasadena. Opposition was strongest in the South Bay and other suburban areas. See how your precinct voted below.