Did your neighborhood vote for Measure H? Find out here

By Joe Fox and Anthony Pesce

On Tuesday, a narrow two-thirds majority of L.A. County voters approved Measure H — a quarter-cent sales tax increase to combat homelessness.

The final result is still too close to call, with some mail-in and provisional ballots yet to be counted. But a Times analysis shows support stretching across the county, from Santa Monica to Pasadena. Opposition was strongest in the South Bay and other suburban areas. See how your precinct voted below.

Source: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Times analysis

Credits: Additional programming by Jon Schleuss and Priya Krishnakumar