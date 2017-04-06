How did your neighborhood vote in L.A.’s open House race?

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez and former L.A. city planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn, both Democrats, are set to meet in a runoff for an open U.S. House seat after Tuesday’s primary election.

Some ballots are still being counted, but preliminary results show Gomez led the large field by racking up big margins in Eagle Rock, Highland Park and L.A.’s Eastside, areas he represents in the statehouse.

The relatively unknown Ahn was powered by support from Koreatown, Chinatown and downtown areas near Little Tokyo. If he wins the runoff, Ahn would be the only Korean American in Congress.

See how your precinct voted below.