Your guide to watching Comey’s Senate Intelligence Committee testimony

Former FBI Director James B. Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Trump on May 9, will testify Thursday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. While several others are scheduled to testify this week, the big show is Comey. Here’s what to look out for during one of the most highly anticipated moments in Trump’s presidency.

Where they'll be:

Comey will testify in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building. The room has had its share of high-profile hearings - former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper also testified in this same room on May 8.

Inside Hart 216:

Here's what you can expect to see while Comey testifies.