Your guide to watching Comey’s Senate Intelligence Committee testimony

By Priya Krishnakumar, Christina Bellantoni and Chris Keller

Former FBI Director James B. Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Trump on May 9, will testify Thursday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. While several others are scheduled to testify this week, the big show is Comey. Here’s what to look out for during one of the most highly anticipated moments in Trump’s presidency.

Where they'll be:

Comey will testify in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building. The room has had its share of high-profile hearings - former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper also testified in this same room on May 8.

Inside Hart 216:

Here's what you can expect to see while Comey testifies.

Senate Seal on the marble back wall The 15-member Senate Intelligence Committee will sit by seniority and party affiliation, with the chairman and vice chairman in the middle. Republicans have more members because they are in the majority. Stenographer’s desk Committee staff members sit in the chairs behind the senators James Comey’s hot seat Comey will testify by himself before the committee. Before they begin questioning him, he will read prepared remarks. He also is expected to speak to senators in a private session. The news media are expected to take up dozens of seats in the room, but the hearing is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The committee expects a packed audience. Kamala Harris(Calif.) Joe Manchin III(W.Va.) Angus King(Maine) Martin Heinrich(N.M.) Ron Wyden(Ore.) Dianne Feinstein(Calif.) VICE CHAIRMANMark R. Warner(Va.) CHAIRMANRichard M. Burr(N.C.) Marco Rubio(Fla.) James Risch(Idaho) Susan Collins(Maine) Roy Blunt(Mo.) James Lankford(Okla.) Tom Cotton(Ark.) John Cornyn(Texas) GALLERY SEATING