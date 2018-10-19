MEET THE TEAM

The Clippers hope they have the defense to rebuild Lob City into Clamp City. Meet the players and learn how they play.

Lou Williams

Guard

23

Tobias Harris

Forward

34

Patrick Beverley

Guard

21

Danilo Gallinari

Forward

8

Luc Mbah a Moute

Forward

12

Marcin Gortat

Center

13

Avery Bradley

Guard

11

Montrezl Harrell

Forward

5

Boban Marjanovic

Center

51

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Guard

2

Mike Scott

Forward

30

Jerome Robinson

Guard

10

Milos Teodosic

Guard

4

Tyrone Wallace

Guard

9

Sindarius Thornwell

Guard

0

Angel Delgado

Center

31

Johnathan Motley

Forward

15

Credits: Videos by Mark Potts, data visualizations by Ryan Menezes, player profiles by Dan Loumena and Ryan Menezes, development and design by Andrea Roberson and Ryan Menezes

