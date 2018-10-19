Lou Williams
Guard
23
Tobias Harris
Forward
34
Patrick Beverley
Guard
21
Danilo Gallinari
Forward
8
Luc Mbah a Moute
Forward
12
Marcin Gortat
Center
13
Avery Bradley
Guard
11
Montrezl Harrell
Forward
5
Boban Marjanovic
Center
51
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Guard
2
Mike Scott
Forward
30
Jerome Robinson
Guard
10
Milos Teodosic
Guard
4
Tyrone Wallace
Guard
9
Sindarius Thornwell
Guard
0
Angel Delgado
Center
31
Johnathan Motley
Forward
15
Credits: Videos by Mark Potts, data visualizations by Ryan Menezes, player profiles by Dan Loumena and Ryan Menezes, development and design by Andrea Roberson and Ryan Menezes
