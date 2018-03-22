How to find the shade at Dodger Stadium

Here's an example from the Dodgers' first home day game, April 15.

The Dodgers will play 12 day games at home this year, and because this is Los Angeles, it's likely those days will be hot and sunny. That doesn't mean you have to sit and sweat. Knowing the shadiest area of the stadium for each time of year can help you stay comfortable throughout the season.

September may be the best time to visit for the sun-averse. This diagram shows the average intensity for Sept. 23, the last home day game of the year.

The easiest way to find shade is to sit under a roof. But the stadium has some surprising features. For example, the iconic pavilion roof over the left-field bleachers provides slightly more shade than the right-field pavilion roof.

This diagram shows the average intensity of the sunlight from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Red areas, such as the right field bleachers, will be in direct sun the longest. Blue areas, such as the left side of the upper deck, will see the most shade.

By the end of the game, shadows should reach into the outfield. Fans who sat on the right-field side of the stadium will have been in the hot sun for over 3 hours.

Throughout the game, shadows will begin to creep across the left-field side of the stadium. By 3 p.m., many fans in the upper decks will have gotten some relief from the sun.

By 1:10 p.m., when the game starts, the sun will be almost directly overhead. The only fans in the shade will be the ones sitting under a roof or an overhang.

This is what Dodger Stadium will look like at noon if it's a clear day on April 15.

The amount of sun will change throughout the season. Toward the middle of summer, when the sun is more directly overhead, shadows won't extend as far across the left-field side of the stadium. The most intense spot will move from the right-field bleachers toward home plate, then back as October approaches.

April 15 4/15 May 15 5/15 June 15 6/15 July 15 7/15 Aug. 15 8/15 Sept. 15 9/15 Oct. 15 10/15

In addition to the 12 day games, the Dodgers will play 12 more home games that start before 6 p.m., meaning it will be easier to find shade.

On opening day, the game starts at 4:08 p.m. By 6:30 p.m., almost everyone should be in shadow.

Opening day (March 29) 4 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

Trying to pick a game? This calendar shows every home game of the season and what the shadows will look like if it's sunny. Use the animation to see when your favorite seat will be in the shade.