Celebrities rarely stop talking politics. Now with the 2020 race heating up, they’ve started to open their wallets as well as their mouths. The Times pored over more than 15,000 entertainment industry contributions in search of stars.

We’ve ranked the POTUS contenders by the star power they’ve amassed. Most celebs have yet to formally endorse, and some have given to more than one person, but here is who’s supported whom so far.

Enjoy our collage? It wasn't easy to cut out all these artisanal celebrity heads. If you want this page to keep pace as the race heats up, consider subscribing to support our staff. Get full access to our journalism for just $1 for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.