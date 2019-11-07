Celebrities rarely stop talking politics. Now with the 2020 race heating up, they’ve started to open their wallets as well as their mouths. The Times pored over more than 15,000 entertainment industry contributions in search of stars.
We’ve ranked the POTUS contenders by the star power they’ve amassed. Most celebs have yet to formally endorse, and some have given to more than one person, but here is who’s supported whom so far.
1. Kamala Harris
The California senator is the “Game of Thrones” of the 2020 primary: devoted fans, strong story, disappointing finale. She’s tops in celebrity backers, but tanking in the polls.
2. Pete Buttigieg
He’s that indie film all the elites are talking about. Lots of Hollywood types are buying tickets to this one, perhaps so they can say they did. You’d check it out too, if you could only remember how to say or spell the South Bend, Ind., mayorβs name.
3. Cory Booker
Jersey senator? Think “Jersey Shore,” but running on a network smaller than MTV. Despite his actress girlfriend, his campaign goes viral only when he does something loud and risky on camera.
4. Elizabeth Warren
She’s got a plan, and it sounds a lot like public broadcasting: informational, educational and β since she’s eschewed corporate fundraising β kept afloat by the support of people like you. Fewer celebs support the Massachusetts senator than one might expect.
5. Joe Biden
The former VP, with his years-old programming, is the CBS of the race, popular with those who don’t have premium cable. Crossover episodes where he invokes President Obama are crowd pleasers.
6. Bernie Sanders
He’s a web series that made the jump to the big time: Think “High Maintenance” or “Drunk History.” Now the Vermont senator is trying to hand out an awards-season gift bag full of freebies.
7. Amy Klobuchar
She’s like “The View,” but without all the shouting. The Minnesota senator tries to walk a little closer to the middle of the road. Men and women who run things in Tinseltown are backing her. Plus, you know, some actors.
8. Marianne Williamson
Where HSN meets “The Notebook” meets a laid-back 1970s Eagles song, there you will find this self-proclaimed spiritual leader. Fans tune in on purpose to soak up her sales pitch, which is all about love.
9. Donald Trump
The president of the United States of America? Why, he’s the Twitter of the campaign, of course. Among those in Hollywood, however, he has only a few followers.
10. Andrew Yang
He’s the YouTube star of the Democratic primary. Not everybody knows the entrepreneur, or knows what he’s about, but not everyone knows his donor Noah Centineo either. To their fans, both men are huge stars.