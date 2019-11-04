Advertisement
Top News
The pickup area will expand at 3 a.m. Wednesday, increasing the space for cars and people in the lot by roughly half, airport officials said.
Housekeepers in the Pacific Palisades were unaware of the mandatory evacuations and showed up to work while a threatening fire blazed.
According to the Drought Monitor, almost one-fifth of California is either abnormally dry or in moderate drought, as of the end of October.
Four children and their mother, who lived in the Mexican border state of Sonora, were reportedly killed in a shooting attack.
They mentioned taxes and political culture as a reason for leaving more frequently than soaring housing costs.
More Coverage
The Trump administration is mulling proposals to further privatize national parks, setting off an angry backlash from conservation groups and retirees.
A federal appeals court in New York says President Trump’s tax returns can be turned over to state criminal investigators.
President Trump has ordered U.S. forces to secure oil fields in northeastern Syria and has said the United States will keep the oil. But there was never that much oil in Syria, and nearly a decade of civil war has badly damaged the country’s capacity to exploit it.
Chrissy Teigen has a list of Los Angeles restaurants. We have some thoughts.
UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi became an Internet celebrity with her gymnastics performance. With the NCAA reconsidering its image rules, she wonders if it could have been profitable.
Jump, owned by Uber, has until Friday to appeal the decision or leave the city.
East Germans recall how their hard-line government tried to keep out rock music, considered a ‘weapon of NATO policy.’ Then Bruce Springsteen played.
-
Executives’ behavior is under a microscope in the #MeToo era, and transgressions that may once have been considered minor are no longer swept aside, even for star performers.
-
Ventura County firefighters saved a great horned owl during the Maria fire.
-
Thirty miles northwest of Los Angeles, the Lemon Hill grove — a square mile of rolling slopes covered with healthy young trees, laden with fragrant yellow fruit — evokes the Arcadian vistas of classic citrus crate labels.
President Trump honored the World Series champion Nationals at the White House on Monday, though more than a half-dozen players skipped the visit.
The Chargers were dominant in their 26-11 victory over the Green Bay Packers, but they deserve to play in a city that will truly appreciate them.
Angels center fielder Mike Trout and Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger were each named 2019 season MVP finalists by Major League Baseball on Monday.
Anthony Davis, who lets his family sweat the details when he’s back in Chicago, is returning to his hometown on a championship hopeful for the first time.
-
Trump’s campaign promises may have been hollow. But what about Warren’s ‘Medicare for all’ plan?
-
October was the first month in decades that the U.S. failed to resettle a single refugee, a stunning reversal of the nation’s longstanding role as the leading destination for people who, in effect, have no home to return to.
-
With Trump, unlike in other impeachment investigations, the crime was worse than the cover-up.
Advertisement
Latest
-
A pair of freshmen aren’t being asked to lead the USC basketball to the NCAA tournament, they are taking charge of the Trojans, and they have big expectations.
-
A convicted killer who fatally stabbed a former co-worker during a 1992 burglary was executed on Monday.
-
A black cat caused a brief delay during “Monday Night Football,” but it didn’t slow Dak Prescott and the Cowboys down as they cruised to victory 37-18.
-
The third modest earthquake in a week has shaken up northern Sonoma County, striking the area burned in the Kincade fire
Advertisement
-
Religious groups slammed Philip Pullman’s fantasy novels and a 2007 film adaptation. But HBO’s “His Dark Materials” was inspired by a brush with mortality.
-
“BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg on assistants’ fair pay fight, upheaval at Deadspin and whether Netflix gave ‘Tuca & Bertie’ a fair shake.
-
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ returns with Olivia Colman as its stunning new matriarch and a riveting, 1960s-set season that may be its strongest yet.
World & Nation
The Trump administration has given official notice that it intends to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, a long-anticipated move that marks another step in the country’s retreat as an environmental leader.
Milwaukee police arrested a man suspected of throwing battery acid on a Latino man who says his attacker asked him, “Why did you come here and invade my country?”
A convicted killer who fatally stabbed a former co-worker during a 1992 burglary was executed on Monday.
Events and Offers
-
On every Expedition, you’ll be accompanied by an experienced Times journalist who will help you see the world with an informed, nuanced perspective.
-
-
-
Durante casi cuatro años, he estado escribiendo para The Times sobre los problemas de asequibilidad de la vivienda en California. Pero nunca lo había vivido, hasta ahora.
-
Antonio Banderas gana el premio al mejor actor en los Hollywood Film Awards
-
Emma Coronel estaría en programa televisivo
-
Rattlesnakes are part of life in Southern California, but there are plenty of misconceptions about them.
-
Snake-removal services sprang up because of a desire to tame nature, but the rattlers thrive just the same. Says one wrangler: “We build our homes on their homes, we just build nicer ones.”
-
We asked for your best snake story. Dozens of you came at us with your favorite (or most harrowing) encounters.
Join the conversation
-
Prosecutor says community needs to police homeless camps
-
President Trump gambles by rallying for unpopular Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. A victory could give Trump bragging rights; defeat could fuel anxiety that impeachment is hurting him and the GOP.
-
Some Republican and conservative voters in California have decided to leave the state, for some because of disenchantment with its liberal political culture.More Coverage
-
Officials say the release is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history.
-
In Spain, thousands protest verdict in sex crime case
-
Two new proposals loosen requirements for cleaning and dumping coal ash and toxic heavy metals.
-
In Berlin, quirky reminders linger from East-West divide
-
The annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art + Film Gala brought out a constellation of well-dressed celebrities and raised a record $4.6 million for the museum’s programs.
-
The clothing industry is responsible for about 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and consumes more energy than aviation and shipping combined, the U.N. says.
-
Little Tokyo is a place of unexpected juxtapositions, which makes for the exciting afternoon you didn’t even know you needed.
-
Open through the end of 2019, Sneakertopia serves up a deep-bench of sneaker-themed art -- and some seriously rare footwear
-
The Dow Jones industrial average returned to a record Monday, joining other U.S. stock market gauges at all-time highs.
-
David’s Bridal Inc. reached a debt deal that would head off a second trip to bankruptcy court.
-
Uber disappointed investors with quarterly results showing lackluster gains in bookings and monthly active users, two metrics closely watched by Wall Street.
-
Offers are now being accepted for Walden Monterey, a 600-acre development with 22 lots each available for $5 million.
-
Alaska Airlines started a sale Monday on airfare to Hawaii that offers discounts based on the size of state’s waves.
-
The chant of “What about the riots?” from people in Los Angeles fell on my deaf ears.
-
The collision among state, local and federal laws makes for some confusion about CBD laws, and getting a Real ID wasn’t as painful as one reader feared.
-
California 243—the most direct route to the popular hiking trails of Idyllwild— reopens on Friday.
-
What’s on TV Tuesday, Nov. 5: ‘Mayans M.C.’ on FX; The Wonderful World of Disney Presents ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live; ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls: Brie Larson’; NBA Basketball; NHL Hockey
-
Close your eyes and you wouldn’t know the Colburn Orchestra was made up of students in an electrifying “Walküre” featuring stellar Finnish singers.
-
Nigeria’s first-ever submission for best international feature Oscar consideration, the comedy “Lionheart,” has been disqualified by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for having too much dialogue in English.
-
Chrissy Teigen finally launched her Cravings website Monday, treating visitors to plenty of content on her recipes, lifestyle and signature pith.
-
A man has been charged in connection with a police chase that authorities say sparked a brush fire in Jurupa Valley last week.
-
State Sen. Richard Pan, who is an author of SB 277, said that though the law has not been bulletproof, the study understates its success at boosting vaccination rates.
-
The number of raids on illegal marijuana grow sites continues to increase in California, indicating that the black market remains a persistent problem.
-
The family was trick-or-treating when police say a drunk driver ran into them on a sidewalk near Los Cerritos Park.
-
For the first time under Sean McVay, the Rams aren’t in the top two of the NFC West with eight games to play, but there are opportunities ahead for the 5-3 team.
-
A heart defect forced Shareef O’Neal to miss his first season at UCLA. Now, he’ll finally make his Bruins debut Wednesday against Long Beach State.
-
The Bruins picked up their fifth commitment in as many weeks Monday night when Bellflower St. John Bosco wide receiver Logan Loya announced his intention to attend UCLA.
-
The Chargers are excited to play the Oakland Raiders after their upset win over the Green Bay Packers, even if it comes on short rest in a Thursday night game.
-
House committees that have conducted the impeachment inquiry into President Trump behind closed doors for the last six weeks released the first two transcripts of witness testimony Monday even as four other White House officials defied subpoenas and refused to appear.
-
An advice columnist who says President Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s is suing him for defamation.
-
John Eisenberg is one of four White House witnesses scheduled for depositions on Monday. None of the four is expected to appear.
-
Kamala Harris, lagging in the polls, has cut staff and focused her efforts on Iowa, where she’s betting intimate events with voters will revive her chances.
Advertisement