Nov. 4, 2019
After a chaotic week, LAX to expand Uber, Lyft and taxi pickup lot
After a chaotic week, LAX to expand Uber, Lyft and taxi pickup lot
The pickup area will expand at 3 a.m. Wednesday, increasing the space for cars and people in the lot by roughly half, airport officials said.
Shyong: Why did no one warn the housekeepers about the Getty fire?
Shyong: Why did no one warn the housekeepers about the Getty fire?
Housekeepers in the Pacific Palisades were unaware of the mandatory evacuations and showed up to work while a threatening fire blazed.
As wildfires burn across California, President Trump lashes out at the state on Twitter
Does a rain-free October signal a return to drought in California?
Does a rain-free October signal a return to drought in California?
According to the Drought Monitor, almost one-fifth of California is either abnormally dry or in moderate drought, as of the end of October.
Katie Hill’s office receives white powder in envelope, but it tests negative for harmful toxins
Katie Hill’s office receives white powder in envelope, but it tests negative for harmful toxins
Relatives say at least 5 U.S. citizens were killed in north Mexico shooting
Relatives say at least 5 U.S. citizens were killed in north Mexico shooting
Four children and their mother, who lived in the Mexican border state of Sonora, were reportedly killed in a shooting attack.
California conservatives leaving the state for ‘redder pastures’
California conservatives leaving the state for ‘redder pastures’
They mentioned taxes and political culture as a reason for leaving more frequently than soaring housing costs.
For Kamala Harris’ presidential hopes, Iowa is do or die
Trump team has a plan for national parks: Amazon, food trucks and no senior discounts
Trump team has a plan for national parks: Amazon, food trucks and no senior discounts
The Trump administration is mulling proposals to further privatize national parks, setting off an angry backlash from conservation groups and retirees.
Trump loses appeals court fight to keep his tax returns from N.Y. investigators
Trump loses appeals court fight to keep his tax returns from N.Y. investigators
A federal appeals court in New York says President Trump’s tax returns can be turned over to state criminal investigators.
House releases first depositions in Trump impeachment inquiry
White House lawyer defies impeachment subpoena
Trump says he wants to keep Syria’s oil. Here’s the problem
Trump says he wants to keep Syria’s oil. Here’s the problem
President Trump has ordered U.S. forces to secure oil fields in northeastern Syria and has said the United States will keep the oil. But there was never that much oil in Syria, and nearly a decade of civil war has badly damaged the country’s capacity to exploit it.
We have some issues with Chrissy Teigen’s guide on where to eat in Los Angeles
We have some issues with Chrissy Teigen’s guide on where to eat in Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen has a list of Los Angeles restaurants. We have some thoughts.
Markazi: Ex-UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi wonders if her viral moment could have been profitable
Markazi: Ex-UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi wonders if her viral moment could have been profitable
UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi became an Internet celebrity with her gymnastics performance. With the NCAA reconsidering its image rules, she wonders if it could have been profitable.
L.A. suspends Uber’s permit to rent out electric scooters and bikes
L.A. suspends Uber’s permit to rent out electric scooters and bikes
Jump, owned by Uber, has until Friday to appeal the decision or leave the city.
Who brought down the Berlin Wall? It might have been the Boss
Who brought down the Berlin Wall? It might have been the Boss
East Germans recall how their hard-line government tried to keep out rock music, considered a ‘weapon of NATO policy.’ Then Bruce Springsteen played.
Kurt Suzuki and Trump share a titanic moment during Nationals’ White House visit
Kurt Suzuki and Trump share a titanic moment during Nationals’ White House visit
President Trump honored the World Series champion Nationals at the White House on Monday, though more than a half-dozen players skipped the visit.
Plaschke: Chargers prove they deserve to play where they’ll be appreciated
Plaschke: Chargers prove they deserve to play where they’ll be appreciated
The Chargers were dominant in their 26-11 victory over the Green Bay Packers, but they deserve to play in a city that will truly appreciate them.
Philip Rivers: Chargers play better when we ‘don’t have a chance’
Chargers’ Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram wreak havoc on Aaron Rodgers and Packers
Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger among MVP finalists in respective leagues
Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger among MVP finalists in respective leagues
Angels center fielder Mike Trout and Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger were each named 2019 season MVP finalists by Major League Baseball on Monday.
Playing for a title contender, Anthony Davis can show Chicago how far he’s come
Playing for a title contender, Anthony Davis can show Chicago how far he’s come
Anthony Davis, who lets his family sweat the details when he’s back in Chicago, is returning to his hometown on a championship hopeful for the first time.
Lakers star Anthony Davis named NBA Western Conference player of the week
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets out of his own head for his best game of the season
Trump administration begins formal U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate agreement
Trump
Trump administration begins formal U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate agreement
The Trump administration has given official notice that it intends to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, a long-anticipated move that marks another step in the country’s retreat as an environmental leader.
Latino man says acid attacker accused him of invading the U.S.
Latino man says acid attacker accused him of invading the U.S.
Milwaukee police arrested a man suspected of throwing battery acid on a Latino man who says his attacker asked him, “Why did you come here and invade my country?”
South Dakota executes man in 1992 slaying of former co-worker
South Dakota executes man in 1992 slaying of former co-worker
A convicted killer who fatally stabbed a former co-worker during a 1992 burglary was executed on Monday.
