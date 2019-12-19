We counted all the words spoken in ‘Star Wars.’ Here are the galaxy’s most talkative characters

Ahead of the release of the final chapter of the “Star Wars” saga, The Times analyzed the dialogue in all eight movies to find out which characters spoke the most.
The data gathered during an ambitious weeklong rewatch of the original trilogy, the prequels and sequels have revealed not only a galaxy filled with scoundrels, bounty hunters and space royalty, but one of absolute chatterboxes.
To do this, we counted every word spoken in Galactic Basic (In “Star Wars,” that means English). Fictional languages were counted if they appeared on-screen as English subtitles. Each of Chewbacca’s groans, moans and growls and R2-D2’s beeps, boops and whistles were counted as one word.
Below is the list of the top 15 most talkative characters in the series, based on their average number of words spoken. At the bottom of this page, you’ll find the raw numbers per movie.
Princess-turned-general
480
words per movie
From a holographic plea for help to the endless sharp-tongued insults, Princess Leia delivered some of the most memorable dialogue in the original trilogy. Her limited role in the two sequels brings down her average words spoken per movie.
Card player, gambler, scoundrel, Administrator of Cloud City
491
words per movie
In his “Star Wars” debut in “The Empire Strikes Back,” the caped administrator of Cloud City loves to boast about his mining operation on Bespin and how he used to own the Millennium Falcon. He heaps flattery upon Leia, even with the knowledge that he just betrayed her love interest Han Solo. He eventually makes up for his bad behavior in “Return of the Jedi.”
Supreme Leader of the First Order, wannabe Darth Vader
540
words per movie
The moody antagonist of the sequel trilogy is a man of few words compared with some of the series’ other villains. But when he’s not smashing up the inside of a turbolift, he’s chatting via Force-time with his frenemy Rey.
Human-cyborg relations
569
words per movie
C-3PO and his domed counterpart R2-D2 appear in all nine episodes of the Star Wars saga and play an outsized role in the fate of the galaxy … for droids, at least. When he’s not serving as an interpreter (he’s fluent in 6 million forms of communication) for his masters, he might be heard complaining or insulting Artoo. He talks so much that he’s told to “shut up” or be quiet by other characters. At least the Ewoks pay him more respect.
Resistance mechanic, space horse liberator
615
words per movie
Although only appearing in one film so far, Rose Tico falls in deep with Resistance heroes Finn, Poe and BB-8 in “The Last Jedi.” Not only does she trash a Canto Bight casino and free a group of space racehorses called fathiers, but she also delivers a memorable speech after saving Finn in the Battle of Crait. “That's how we're gonna win. Not fighting what we hate. Saving what we love.”
Emperor of the Galactic Empire, not-so-secret Sith lord
620
words per movie
In the prequel series, we see Sheev Palpatine use the power of words (and possibly the Force) to destroy democracy, eradicate the Jedi Order and talk his way into his position as emperor of the Galactic Empire. In the process, he also created the most feared Sith lord the galaxy has ever seen in Darth Vader. “Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the wise?”
Jedi master, reluctant flyer
708
words per movie
Hello there! The Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a mentor to generations of young Jedi. Audiences first met the sage as he explained the ways of the Force to the young Luke Skywalker and to us. In the prequels, he trained Anakin Skywalker, who [spoiler alert] eventually turns to the Dark Side and becomes Darth Vader. In “The Force Awakens,” his voice can be heard speaking to the next Jedi, “Rey, these are your first steps.” What does it mean?
Queen-turned-senator of Naboo
837
words per movie
Padmé was an outspoken advocate for democracy and goodness in the galaxy. It’s too bad her influence on her husband Anakin Skywalker was overpowered by Palpatine and the Dark Side. She died of a broken heart, which just seems wrong after watching the young queen free her planet from the oppression of the Trade Federation and rise in the Galactic Senate.
Resistance hotshot
848
words per movie
Thought dead for half of “The Force Awakens,” Poe Dameron returned just in time to help destroy the third Death Star -- er, Starkiller Base -- and stage a mutiny against Vice Admiral Holdo in “The Last Jedi.”
Daughter of filthy junk traders, the last Jedi?
958
words per movie
Abandoned as a child on the desert planet of Jakku, Rey grew up scavenging and fending for herself. While she is silent for much of her screen time, she still has spoken the most words of any female character in the “Star Wars” saga.
Dark Lord of the Sith, Luke and Leia’s father, dislikes sand
984
words per movie
The patriarch of the Skywalker family was more talkative before the whole Dark Side and helmet thing, speaking 987 words per movie as Anakin compared with 489 as Darth Vader. As the iconic villain, he spoke perhaps the most memorable and often misquoted words in franchise history: “No, I am your father.”
Resistance hero, former First Order Stormtrooper/janitor
1,132
words per movie
Finn is the first person of color to speak the most words in a “Star Wars” movie. With a large enough part in “The Rise of Skywalker,” he could overtake two of the most popular characters in the “Star Wars” universe.
Jedi master, blue milk connoisseur
1,239
words per movie
In “A New Hope,” Luke Skywalker speaks a series record of more than 2,100 words. It’s through his eyes that we learn about some of the key themes in Star Wars: Leaving home, learning to wield a lightsaber, rescuing princesses and blowing up moon-sized space stations. Just like bull’s-eyeing womp rats like back home. In later appearances, Luke is far less talkative, even though he’s just as busy fighting evil and becoming a reluctant teacher to Rey.
Captain of the Millennium Falcon, Chewie’s best friend
1,376
words per movie
Han Solo speaks a whopping 5,500 words across his four “Star Wars” appearances. After he shot Greedo (first) and reciprocated Leia’s confession of love with a cool “I know,” he didn’t seem like he was one for conversation.
Jedi master
1,832
words per movie
His talkative role in just one “Star Wars” movie propelled him to the top of this list. He spoke more than 1,800 words, but only one truly mattered: midi-chlorians.
About 65,000 words are spoken in eight “Star Wars” episodes, including dialogue from Chewbacca and R2-D2. Fictional languages not subtitled in English were counted as one word to establish a minimum.
Below are the top 10 speakers by total word count for each movie.
