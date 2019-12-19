We counted all the words spoken in ‘Star Wars.’ Here are the galaxy’s most talkative characters

Ahead of the release of the final chapter of the “Star Wars” saga, The Times analyzed the dialogue in all eight movies to find out which characters spoke the most.

The data gathered during an ambitious weeklong rewatch of the original trilogy, the prequels and sequels have revealed not only a galaxy filled with scoundrels, bounty hunters and space royalty, but one of absolute chatterboxes.

To do this, we counted every word spoken in Galactic Basic (In “Star Wars,” that means English). Fictional languages were counted if they appeared on-screen as English subtitles. Each of Chewbacca’s groans, moans and growls and R2-D2’s beeps, boops and whistles were counted as one word.

Below is the list of the top 15 most talkative characters in the series, based on their average number of words spoken. At the bottom of this page, you’ll find the raw numbers per movie.