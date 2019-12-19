We counted all the words spoken in ‘Star Wars.’ Here are the galaxy’s most talkative characters

By Sean Greene, Swetha Kannan and Andrea Roberson

Ahead of the release of the final chapter of the “Star Wars” saga, The Times analyzed the dialogue in all eight movies to find out which characters spoke the most.

The data gathered during an ambitious weeklong rewatch of the original trilogy, the prequels and sequels have revealed not only a galaxy filled with scoundrels, bounty hunters and space royalty, but one of absolute chatterboxes.

To do this, we counted every word spoken in Galactic Basic (In “Star Wars,” that means English). Fictional languages were counted if they appeared on-screen as English subtitles. Each of Chewbacca’s groans, moans and growls and R2-D2’s beeps, boops and whistles were counted as one word.

Below is the list of the top 15 most talkative characters in the series, based on their average number of words spoken. At the bottom of this page, you’ll find the raw numbers per movie.

15
Leia Organa

Princess-turned-general

480

words per movie

From a holographic plea for help to the endless sharp-tongued insults, Princess Leia delivered some of the most memorable dialogue in the original trilogy. Her limited role in the two sequels brings down her average words spoken per movie.

14
Lando Calrissian

Card player, gambler, scoundrel, Administrator of Cloud City

491

words per movie

In his “Star Wars” debut in “The Empire Strikes Back,” the caped administrator of Cloud City loves to boast about his mining operation on Bespin and how he used to own the Millennium Falcon. He heaps flattery upon Leia, even with the knowledge that he just betrayed her love interest Han Solo. He eventually makes up for his bad behavior in “Return of the Jedi.”

13
Kylo Ren

Supreme Leader of the First Order, wannabe Darth Vader

540

words per movie

The moody antagonist of the sequel trilogy is a man of few words compared with some of the series’ other villains. But when he’s not smashing up the inside of a turbolift, he’s chatting via Force-time with his frenemy Rey.

12
C-3PO

Human-cyborg relations

569

words per movie

C-3PO and his domed counterpart R2-D2 appear in all nine episodes of the Star Wars saga and play an outsized role in the fate of the galaxy … for droids, at least. When he’s not serving as an interpreter (he’s fluent in 6 million forms of communication) for his masters, he might be heard complaining or insulting Artoo. He talks so much that he’s told to “shut up” or be quiet by other characters. At least the Ewoks pay him more respect.

11
Rose Tico

Resistance mechanic, space horse liberator

615

words per movie

Although only appearing in one film so far, Rose Tico falls in deep with Resistance heroes Finn, Poe and BB-8 in “The Last Jedi.” Not only does she trash a Canto Bight casino and free a group of space racehorses called fathiers, but she also delivers a memorable speech after saving Finn in the Battle of Crait. “That's how we're gonna win. Not fighting what we hate. Saving what we love.”

10
Palpatine

Emperor of the Galactic Empire, not-so-secret Sith lord

620

words per movie

In the prequel series, we see Sheev Palpatine use the power of words (and possibly the Force) to destroy democracy, eradicate the Jedi Order and talk his way into his position as emperor of the Galactic Empire. In the process, he also created the most feared Sith lord the galaxy has ever seen in Darth Vader. “Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the wise?”

9
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Jedi master, reluctant flyer

708

words per movie

Hello there! The Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a mentor to generations of young Jedi. Audiences first met the sage as he explained the ways of the Force to the young Luke Skywalker and to us. In the prequels, he trained Anakin Skywalker, who [spoiler alert] eventually turns to the Dark Side and becomes Darth Vader. In “The Force Awakens,” his voice can be heard speaking to the next Jedi, “Rey, these are your first steps.” What does it mean?

8
Padmé Amidala

Queen-turned-senator of Naboo

837

words per movie

Padmé was an outspoken advocate for democracy and goodness in the galaxy. It’s too bad her influence on her husband Anakin Skywalker was overpowered by Palpatine and the Dark Side. She died of a broken heart, which just seems wrong after watching the young queen free her planet from the oppression of the Trade Federation and rise in the Galactic Senate.

7
Poe Dameron

Resistance hotshot

848

words per movie

Thought dead for half of “The Force Awakens,” Poe Dameron returned just in time to help destroy the third Death Star -- er, Starkiller Base -- and stage a mutiny against Vice Admiral Holdo in “The Last Jedi.”

6
Rey

Daughter of filthy junk traders, the last Jedi?

958

words per movie

Abandoned as a child on the desert planet of Jakku, Rey grew up scavenging and fending for herself. While she is silent for much of her screen time, she still has spoken the most words of any female character in the “Star Wars” saga.

5
Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker

Dark Lord of the Sith, Luke and Leia’s father, dislikes sand

984

words per movie

The patriarch of the Skywalker family was more talkative before the whole Dark Side and helmet thing, speaking 987 words per movie as Anakin compared with 489 as Darth Vader. As the iconic villain, he spoke perhaps the most memorable and often misquoted words in franchise history: “No, I am your father.”

4
Finn

Resistance hero, former First Order Stormtrooper/janitor

1,132

words per movie

Finn is the first person of color to speak the most words in a “Star Wars” movie. With a large enough part in “The Rise of Skywalker,” he could overtake two of the most popular characters in the “Star Wars” universe.

3
Luke Skywalker

Jedi master, blue milk connoisseur

1,239

words per movie

In “A New Hope,” Luke Skywalker speaks a series record of more than 2,100 words. It’s through his eyes that we learn about some of the key themes in Star Wars: Leaving home, learning to wield a lightsaber, rescuing princesses and blowing up moon-sized space stations. Just like bull’s-eyeing womp rats like back home. In later appearances, Luke is far less talkative, even though he’s just as busy fighting evil and becoming a reluctant teacher to Rey.

2
Han Solo

Captain of the Millennium Falcon, Chewie’s best friend

1,376

words per movie

Han Solo speaks a whopping 5,500 words across his four “Star Wars” appearances. After he shot Greedo (first) and reciprocated Leia’s confession of love with a cool “I know,” he didn’t seem like he was one for conversation.

1
Qui-Gon Jinn

Jedi master

1,832

words per movie

His talkative role in just one “Star Wars” movie propelled him to the top of this list. He spoke more than 1,800 words, but only one truly mattered: midi-chlorians.

Since we did all this math, here’s what else we learned

About 65,000 words are spoken in eight “Star Wars” episodes, including dialogue from Chewbacca and R2-D2. Fictional languages not subtitled in English were counted as one word to establish a minimum.

Words spoken by movie A breakdown of the words spoken in the eight episodes of "Star Wars" Words spoken by movie A New Hope (1977) 10,396 The Phantom Menace ('99) 9,193 The Empire Strikes Back ('80) 8,630 Attack of the Clones (2002) 7,854 The Last Jedi ('17) 7,694 Revenge of the Sith ('05) 7,207 The Force Awakens ('15) 7,057 Return of the Jedi ('83) 6,696

Top speakers by movie

Below are the top 10 speakers by total word count for each movie.

A New Hope

LUKE
1. Luke
2,107
HAN
2. Han
1,747
C-3PO
3. C-3PO
1,466
OBI-WAN
4. Obi-Wan
1,012
R2-D2
5. R2-D2
727
LEIA
6. Leia
618
DARTH VADER
7. Darth Vader
485
TARKIN
8. Tarkin
407
OWEN LARS
9. Owen Lars
320
GARVEN DREIS
10. Garven Dreis
213

The Empire Strikes Back

HAN
1. Han
1,575
C-3PO
2. C-3PO
1,135
LUKE
3. Luke
1,021
R2-D2
4. R2-D2
881
LEIA
5. Leia
767
YODA
6. Yoda
752
DARTH VADER
7. Darth Vader
649
LANDO
8. Lando
606
CHEWIE
9. Chewie
349
PIETT
10. Piett
181

Return of the Jedi

C-3PO
1. C-3PO
984
LUKE
2. Luke
952
HAN
3. Han
942
PALPATINE
4. Palpatine
623
R2-D2
5. R2-D2
431
LEIA
6. Leia
420
DARTH VADER
7. Darth Vader
391
LANDO
8. Lando
375
OBI-WAN
9. Obi-Wan
240
YODA
10. Yoda
237

The Phantom Menace

QUI-GON
1. Qui-Gon
1,832
ANAKIN
2. Anakin
1,046
Padmé
3. Padmé
905
PALPATINE
4. Palpatine
642
JAR JAR
5. Jar Jar
611
OBI-WAN
6. Obi-Wan
558
WATTO
7. Watto
438
NUTE
8. Nute
415
CAPT. PANAKA
9. Capt. Panaka
331
R2-D2
10. R2-D2
319

Attack of the Clones

ANAKIN
1. Anakin
1,525
OBI-WAN
2. Obi-Wan
1,522
PADME
3. Padme
1,009
COUNT DOOKU
4. Count Dooku
565
YODA
5. Yoda
439
C-3PO
6. C-3PO
345
PALPATINE
7. Palpatine
313
MACE WINDU
8. Mace Windu
286
LAMA SU
9. Lama Su
257
R2-D2
10. R2-D2
168

Revenge of the Sith

OBI-WAN
1. Obi-Wan
1,481
PALPATINE
2. Palpatine
1,446
ANAKIN
3. Anakin
1,329
PADME
4. Padme
596
YODA
5. Yoda
483
DARTH VADER
6. Darth Vader
430
MACE WINDU
7. Mace Windu
368
R2-D2
8. R2-D2
225
GEN. GRIEVOUS
9. Gen. Grievous
198
BAIL ORGANA
10. Bail Organa
177

The Force Awakens

FINN
1. Finn
1,417
HAN
2. Han
1,240
REY
3. Rey
1,051
POE
4. Poe
627
KYLO REN
5. Kylo Ren
585
Gen. Hux
6. Gen. Hux
315
MAZ
7. Maz
261
BB-8
8. Bb-8
257
LEIA
9. Leia
237
C-3PO
10. C-3PO
212

The Last Jedi

POE
1. Poe
1,068
LUKE
2. Luke
876
REY
3. Rey
865
FINN
4. Finn
847
ROSE
5. Rose
615
KYLO REN
6. Kylo Ren
495
SNOKE
7. Snoke
470
LEIA
8. Leia
356
Gen. Hux
9. Gen. Hux
354
AMILYN HOLDO
10. Amilyn Holdo
294

Total

HAN
1. Han
5,504
OBI-WAN
2. Obi-Wan
4,959
LUKE
3. Luke
4,956
C-3PO
4. C-3PO
4,548
ANAKIN
5. Anakin
3,948
PALPATINE
6. Palpatine
3,100
R2-D2
7. R2-D2
2,837
PADME
8. Padme
2,510
LEIA
9. Leia
2,398
FINN
10. Finn
2,264

