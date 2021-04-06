LATMG Streaming Now

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Caruso said that he feared Raman would turn the LAPD into “a laboratory for risky DSA social experimentation.”
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These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles, as chosen by L.A. Times restaurant critics Bill Addison and Jenn Harris.
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Editors’ Pick
Gloria Molina Grand Park transforms into an illuminated, sacred civic sanctuary for the 2026 presentation of Downtown Día de los Muertos.
Californians Are Reading
Need help deciding how to vote on the California state propositions? Here are columnist George Skelton’s recommendations for each state ballot measure.
Lisa Hanawalt opens up about her candid illustrated memoir, ‘I Can’t Stop Thinking About Horses and Sex.’
Dear Liz: I’m supposed to start required minimum distributions soon.
The ripple effects of previous midseason firings, you could argue, ended up setting USC back even further.
The late-night Beverly Grove stalwart is getting a new, eastward location with the same retro vibe and a new walk-up window.
World & Nation
The student was walking to school when he was stopped by ICE agents, who badly injured him, school officials said.
How a Hollywood showrunner transformed an ‘ugly’ stucco box into the ADU of her dreams
“America’s Got Talent” executive producer Sam Donnelly loved her Studio City home but hated her ADU, describing it as “ugly and modern.” A modest upgrade transformed it into a warm retreat.
L.A. Timeless: Archive Classics
More and more people are arriving in the towns along Highway 62 near Joshua Tree National Park. In their eagerness to feel those desert vibes, they’ve set off a full-blown boom.