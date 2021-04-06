LATMG Streaming Now

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Pacific Palisades, CA, - October 20, 2026: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso talk while on a tour of his development on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, CA. The two appeared at the event together at his Palisades Village shopping center Tuesday to promote a new program to streamline city utility services. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Former Bass opponent Rick Caruso now says he will vote for her reelection as mayor

Caruso said that he feared Raman would turn the LAPD into “a laboratory for risky DSA social experimentation.”

A beachgoer walks past a trash bin

SoCal coast hit by widespread flooding as record-breaking tides move in

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24, 2026 - A voter casts her ballot at a polling place at the Boyle Heights City Hall on the first day of voting in Los Angeles on October 24, 2026. Poll worker Jesus Salcedo said they have had between 30 and 40 people cast their votes so far. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

9th Circuit denies feds’ appeal over 20,000 ballots; district court hearing to proceed

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16, 2026: Christy Vega, owner, of Casa Vega, a long standing Mexcan restaurant, along the 1300 block of Ventura Blvd on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Sherman Oaks, California. Vega, owner of Casa Vega, claims that Nithya Raman, Councilmember, Fourth District has been unhelpful and ignored her requests to get certain city services, including street sidewalk repairs and addressing homelessness in her parking lot. (Gary Coronado / For The Times)

Bass and Raman skirmish over treatment of small business. The Valley is a battleground

Los Angeles, CA - May 17, 2026 : People line up to attend The Democratic Socialists of America fundraiser where celebrity Dungeons and Dragons game master Brennan Lee Mulligan leads six DSA candidates (Hugo Soto-Martinez, Eunisses Hernandez, Estuardo Mazariegos, Faizah Malik, Marissa Roy and Dr. Rocio Rivas) in a D&D game on Sunday, May 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

DSA’s national leaders postpone decision on rescinding Raman’s endorsement for mayor

ATHENS, GREECE - JULY 15: Microplastic particles have settled on a membrane after filtration in the laboratory of the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research on July 15, 2025 in Anavissos near Athens, Greece. Due to its densely populated coastlines, fishing and tourism, the Mediterranean sea is a hot spot for plastic pollution. A new study has found that the overwhelming majority of protein foods such as meat and fish are contaminated with microplastics. Among the tested samples, approximately 44% of the microplastics found were in the form of fibres. An additional third of the particles were in the form of plastic fragments. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
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Industry executives knew for decades that microplastics were infiltrating the human body

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 10: Ted Sarandos (left) and Greg Peters speak at the Netflix House Philadelphia Grand Opening Event at Netflix House King of Prussia on November 10, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Netflix)
For Subscribers

Inside the rift at Netflix as the company faces layoffs and executive shake-ups

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, en route to a campaign rally in Mississippi. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Ahead of midterms, Trump offers $1-million reward to voter fraud tipsters

Ethics complaint filed over ads falsely portraying Raman promoting homeless camps

A pair of rare Brooks-Disney athletic shoes led detectives to $1 million in stolen gear, police say

Woman who claimed she was carrying ‘Bachelor’ star’s baby sentenced in pregnancy fraud scheme

Skydance offers voluntary buyouts to some employees

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Election 2026

L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman and Mayor Karen Bass.

Your guide to the race for L.A. mayor: Bass vs. Raman

Left; Calif. gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton. Right; Calif. gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra.

Your guide to the California governor’s race: Xavier Becerra vs. Steve Hilton

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Your guide to Proposition 40: California’s billionaire tax proposal

Gloria Romero and Fiona Ma

Your guide to the California lieutenant governor race: Ma vs. Romero

L: State Attorney General Rob Bonta; R: Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates.

Your guide to the California attorney general race: Bonta vs. Gates

Republican candidate for Secretary of State Don Wagner, and Secretary of State of California Shirley Weber

Your guide to the California secretary of state race: Weber vs. Wagner

Republican challenger Herb Morgan promises more aggressive oversight. Democratic incumbent Malia Cohen touts her accomplishments in office.

Your guide to the California controller race: Incumbent Cohen vs. challenger Morgan

California Treasurer Fiona Ma is photographed at her office in Sacramento, Calif.

Your guide to the California treasurer race: Kounalakis vs. Hawks

Left; Sen. Ben Allen. Right, San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim

Your guide to the California insurance commissioner race: Allen vs. Kim

Left: Richard Barrera speaks at the 2026 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Right, Sonja Shaw speaks at the California Policy Center and PERK (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids) event in Simi Valley on Sept. 26, 2023.

Your guide to the California state schools superintendent race: Barrera vs. Shaw

grid of icon illustrations for the 2026 California proposition measures

14 propositions that could remake California taxes, housing, healthcare and elections

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Your guide to Proposition 1: Borrowing money for low-income and veteran housing

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Your guide to Proposition 2: Lets leaders fatten ‘rainy day’ fund, reduces likelihood of taxpayer rebates

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Your guide to Proposition 3: Making a high-income tax extension permanent

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Your guide to Proposition 4: Allowing public campaign financing in California

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Your guide to Proposition 5: Big changes to recall elections in California

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Your guide to Proposition 37: Loans for middle-income homeowners

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Your guide to Proposition 38: Immunology and immunotherapy research funding

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Your guide to Proposition 39: Stricter voter ID requirements

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Your guide to Proposition 41: Special tax audit proposal could block billionaire tax

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Your guide to Proposition 42: Tax ban on retirement, personal savings

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Your guide to Proposition 43: Voting thresholds for local special taxes

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Your guide to Proposition 44: Federally funded health clinic spending

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Your guide to Proposition 45: Faster CEQA review for housing and infrastructure

L: Jacqui Irwin and R: Samuel Gallucci running for CA-26.

Your guide to the California Congressional District 26 race: Irwin vs. Gallucci

A split-pane photo of two smiling men.

Your guide to the California Congressional District 27 race: Whitesides vs. Gibbs

Ken Calvert and Young Kim

Your guide to the California Congressional District 40 race: Kim vs. Calvert

Democrat Derek Tran, right faces upstart Chuong Vo, in the general election for California Congressional District 45.

Your guide to the California Congressional District 45 race: Tran vs. Vo

Democratic incumbent Dave Min and Republican Jenny Rae Le Roux face off for the 47th Congressional District seat.

Your guide to the California Congressional District 47 race: Min vs. Le Roux

Left; Marni Von Wilpert, Right; Jim Desmond

Your guide to the California Congressional District 48 race: Von Wilpert vs. Desmond

Deputy Atty. Gen. Marissa Roy, left, and Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney.

Your guide to the L.A. city attorney’s race: McKinney vs. Roy

LOS ANGELES , CA - AUGUST 4, 2026: City Council District 3 candidate Barri Worth Girvan meets voters during a neighborhood National Nigh Out event in Canoga Park's Lanark Park on August 4, 2026 in Los Angeles CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) Los Angeles, California - August 08, 2026: Los Angeles CD3 City Council Candidate Tim Gaspar poses for a portrait outside Lucky Strike Bowling Alley, where he was participating in a Kids on the Spectrum Bowling League event on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Gaspar, an entrepreneur who grew up and lives in the West Valley, attends this event weekly and aims his campaign to give back and uplift his home city. (Arwen Clemans/Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 3 race: Gaspar vs. Worth Girvan

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17, 2026 - Estuardo Mazariegos, who is running for Los Angeles City Council District 9, is photographed at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on March 17, 2026.(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles) LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17, 2026 - Jose Ugarte, who is running for Los Angeles City Council District 9, visits City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on March 17, 2026.(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles)

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 9 race: Ugarte vs. Mazariegos

SAN PEDRO, CA - MAY 09: City of Los Angeles Fire Department engine photographed at Fire Station 112 in San Pedro, CA on Saturday, May 9, 2026 during a citywide Fire Service Day open house. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to L.A. City Measure FD: Hiking Fire Department sales tax

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Your guide to Proposition TE: Exempting fire victims from the ‘mansion tax’

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Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment LA: Restructuring public works administration

check boxes flying rapidly from left to right

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PL: Streamlining Planning Department processes

Los Angeles, CA - April 09: A view of areas of urban blight around Los Angeles City Hall, including Putnam fountain, Los Angeles Mall and Fletcher Brown Square in Los Angeles Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment EE: City Council meetings, ethics and elections

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Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PRK: More money for parks

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Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PRT: Greater public insight into airport, harbor departments

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Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment SC: Board of education campaign finance rules

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during Wednesday's debate.

Your guide to the L.A. County sheriff’s race: A rematch between Luna and Villanueva

South Gate, CA, United States - May 24, 2026: Firefighters battle an industrial fire in on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in South Gate, CA. (Second Sentence Here) (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to L.A. County Charter Amendment A: Binding arbitration

Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, October 3, 2024 - LA County Sheriff's Men's Central Jail.(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to L.A. County Charter Amendment E: Jail alternatives

Adriana Cabrera, Robert Payne, Kristina Irwin and Steven F. Veres is running for Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 2.

Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 2 race

Adam Bruno, Darryn Harris, Elaine Alaniz, Darryn Harris, Nancy Pearlman and Priscilla Umana are running for the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 4.

Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 4 race

Gabriel Buelna, Randall Winston and Tonia Arey are running for Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 6.

Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 6 race

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Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court judge elections: Every competitive race

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LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24, 2026 - Antonio Verduzco, smiles behind calavera makeup while Maning the Generaciones en Accion altar at the official opening of the Dia De Los Muertos altars in Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on October 24, 2026. Altars were created in memory of many including Los Angeles Supervisor Gloria Molina, artist Betye Saar and employees of DWP. Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday celebrated every November 1st and 2nd and honors the lives of those we have lost. On Dia de los Muertos, it is believed that the spirits of ancestors who have passed join the living for one day. Ofrendas (offerings) are constructed graveside or at home, with pictures, loved one's favorite foods, water, salt, candles and marigolds to guide the spirits back home. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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Gloria Molina Grand Park transforms into an illuminated, sacred civic sanctuary for the 2026 presentation of Downtown Día de los Muertos.

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Los Angeles, CA. - October 19, 2026: Charles Lund drops off his and his family members 2026 mid-term election ballot during early voting at Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder in Norwalk on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.. Lund said we must make a change with this election. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
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Skelton: Need help deciding on the state ballot measures? Here are my recommendations

Need help deciding how to vote on the California state propositions? Here are columnist George Skelton’s recommendations for each state ballot measure.

The Montclair Police Department and Montclair Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a vehicle struck several children and adults on bicycles at the intersection of Kingsley Street and Tudor Avenue in Montclair. Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple victims injured from the collision.

Driver plows into group of 30 bicyclists on Halloween-themed ride, killing 2 before fleeing

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23, 2026: A slow camera exposure captures streaming car lights as billboards stand out against the night sky on Sunset Boulevard on April 23, 2026 in West Hollywood, CA. Billboards are dense in this 1.7 mile area of Sunset Boulevard because it's a high-traffic advertising spot. It is most expensive area for billboards outside of New York's Times Square. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. rolls out speed cameras across the city to crack down on fast drivers

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream."

Group of men in ‘Scream’ masks raped a woman in 2017. The first suspect was just arrested

SoCal coast braces for high tides. Here’s where the biggest impacts will be

Man is found dead near entrance to Disneyland, police say

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Chabria: California votes. Trump’s Justice Department panics

Experts question whether big-money campaigns backing Karen Bass are truly independent

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Artist and animator Lisa Hanawalt with her horse in Glendale, Calif. on Friday, 16, 2026.

After ‘Bojack Horseman’ came her midlife reset: polyamory fails, panic and pure joy

Lisa Hanawalt opens up about her candid illustrated memoir, ‘I Can’t Stop Thinking About Horses and Sex.’

Stevie Wonder posing at the Met Gala.

Stevie Wonder files lawsuit to evict reported ex-fiancée living rent-free at his L.A. property

Liev Schreiber arrives at the premiere of "Nocturne" on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at Regal Union Square in New York.

Liev Schreiber has choice words for Apple TV reporter

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Guides

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Joining a social club is good for your health. Here are 7 quirky ones in L.A. to get you started

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Guests enjoy a meal on the outdoor patio space at Le Great Outdoor.
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20 of the most picturesque restaurant patios in Los Angeles

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65 of our favorite places to eat in the San Fernando Valley

Two-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep stars as Miranda Priestly

Before ‘Prada 2,’ the evolution of Meryl Streep in 10 performances

The Egyptian Theatre, The Culver Hotel, Biltmore Hotel

These 10 buildings tell the story of L.A.’s Roaring 1920s, year by year

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in season 1 of "The Bear."

12 of the best FX shows on Hulu if you’re already missing ‘The Bear’

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LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29, 2024: A spread of popular dishes at Pine & Crane in downtown Los Angeles including: Minced Pork on Rice, Three Cup Chicken with rice, and Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
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20 Asian-owned restaurants from the 101 Best Restaurants list

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PEARBLOSSOM, CA - NOVEMBER 22, 2024 - - The chairs at Ski Life Two are idle at the Mt. Waterman Ski Resort in the Angeles National Forest on November 22, 2024. The Mt. Waterman ski resort is in the process of being sold to investors who say they will revitalize what's considered the closest skiing opportunity to Los Angeles. The prospective owners say they will also bring glamping, high-end dining and exclusive access to members of a ski club they're developing. However, all of this is contingent on Forest Service approval, which they have not yet secured. Mount Waterman is a ski area on Waterman Mountain in the San Gabriel Mountains of the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, California. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Mt. Waterman ski resort near L.A. relisted for $3.3 million after deal falls through

Los Angeles, CA - October 04, 2026: Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) stands in the infield with the UCLA Health sign behind him during game 2 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
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UCLA Health expansion raises costs and concerns

Signage outside the Microsoft campus in Mountain View, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025. Microsoft Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on January 29. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Microsoft offers buyouts to 60,000 workers as it looks to trim costs

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Los Angeles , CA - October 03: USC head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team.
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Times of Troy: Firing a football coach midseason is usually a bad idea

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UCLA coach Bob Chesney talks with running back Anthony Woods after he scored against Michigan State on Saturday.
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LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 21, 2026: Swingers diner in its new location in Silver Lake on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Swingers diner launches in Silver Lake with a takeout window that’s open til 3 a.m.

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FILE - A federal agent wears an Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge in New York, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

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President Donald Trump and Nick Shirley listen as Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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WATERFORD, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 3: Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed listens to a question from an attendee during a town hall event, part of a series of events across Michigan focused on hearing from voters, on September 3, 2026 at the Oakland Expo Center in Waterford, Michigan. El-Sayed is scheduled to hold additional town halls throughout September and early October in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Flint and Macomb. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)
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Commentary: Muslims have always had to prove our Americanness. Enter Abdul El-Sayed

Left: Washington Sen. John Braun touring a factory in Chehalis, Wash. on Oct. 9, 2026. Right; Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., campaigning in Centralia, Wash. on Oct. 10, 2026.

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House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) delievers remarks during a memorial ceremony for former members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 16, 2026. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)
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North Hollywood, CA - August 13, 2026: Sam Donnelly's Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) at her home in on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in North Hollywood, CA. Mercantile and Merchant builder and "America's Got Talent" executive producer Sam Donnelly loved her North Hollywood home - which she designed and built - but hated her 700-square foot ADU, which she described as "ugly and modern." But after building her home, she didn't have money leftover to revamp the ADU. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
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Los Angeles, CA - September 09, 2026: Roger Herman poses for a portrait at his home and studio in Solano Canyon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. Roger lives and works in a Frederick Fisher-designed space in Solano Canyon, a small neighborhood tucked beside downtown L.A. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
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Los Angeles CA. Aug. 6, 2026 - Artist Bunga Vidanska's next to her orchid plants from different parts of the world outside of her work studio in Los Angeles Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (Ariana Drehsler/For The Times)

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MONROVIA, CA - JULY 28, 2026: Drone view of the Arthur Blair Historic Inn in Monrovia, CA on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Blair House, left, Arthur House and the new construction Saxony Cottage, right. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Charming Victorian inn with cocktail parlor, organs and no screens opens just outside L.A.

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21.3-acre truck terminal in Santa Fe Springs located at 12903 Lakeland Road

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