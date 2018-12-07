LATMG Streaming Now

December 07, 2018 icon depicting Clear weather 52°F
MORNING REPORT
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host after backlash over past homophobic comments
MUST READS
For children trapped in poverty, breaking free is getting harder
Nov 28, 2018
Meet the anonymous artist installing bus benches at neglected stops on L.A.’s Eastside
Nov 28, 2018
Whether home is a van, a motel or a garage, L.A.’s suburban poor children learn to survive
Nov 27, 2018
For the principal with the most homeless students in L.A., the reality of poverty is personal
Nov 26, 2018
Hidden in L.A. suburbia, wrenching poverty preys on children and destroys dreams
Nov 25, 2018
With Jeff Sessions out at the Justice Dept., the marijuana movement exhales
Nov 25, 2018
Here’s why Stacey Abrams’ election loss has Georgia’s film workers on edge
Nov 24, 2018
Jennifer Siebel Newsom will be California’s ‘first partner.’ Her agenda is cultural change
Nov 24, 2018
In the Trump era, a lighter shade of Latino can make life easier
Nov 23, 2018
As deadly flames approached, a mother called her daughters to say goodbye
Nov 22, 2018
As city burns around it, a newspaper staff rises to cover unspeakable tragedy
Nov 19, 2018
Orange County goes blue, as Democrats complete historic sweep of its seven congressional seats
Nov 17, 2018
In Paradise, the Class of 2019 faces an uncertain future. Will a school die even after surviving a wildfire?
Nov 14, 2018
Trump, stung by midterms and nervous about Mueller, retreats from traditional presidential duties
Nov 13, 2018
He was a bouncer, she loved music, he wanted to join the Army — these are the victims of the Borderline shooting
Nov 9, 2018
