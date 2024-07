About this map

This map contains three different types of data:

Fire origins mark the fire fighter's best guess of where the fire started. The data is provided by CalFire and the Geospatial Multi-Agency Coordination.

Fire perimeters are the latest known extent of where the fire has burned. This data is provided by the National Interagency Fire Center.

Mandatory evacuation zones and evacuation warning zones are provided by local government agencies.

This map was created by Casey Miller.

