You called us about the Trump series. Here’s our response.

The Problem with Trump, The Times six-part series on the new president, struck an extraordinary chord with readers. The first piece alone, entitled “Our Dishonest President,” received more than 4 million page views.

The Times also got hundreds of voice mails from readers all around the country. Some of you praised our courage while others decried our bias. Some people wanted to know how we wrote it or why we wrote it so early in the president’s term; others wondered why we had waited so long.

In this podcast, members of The Times editorial board who worked on the series answer questions and respond to both the love and the hate.