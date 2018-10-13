The black hair revolution is happening now on a screen near you

“ If your hair is relaxed, white people are relaxed. If your hair is nappy, they’re not happy. ” — Paul Mooney, “Good Hair”

On a late summer day in a Hollywood photo studio, actress Sanaa Lathan sat patiently in front of a vanity mirror and countertop filled with brushes, bottles and containers of hair and makeup products.

She was surrounded by a beauty team she trusted, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims and makeup artist Saisha Beecham, who fluttered around her, blow-drying her short, defined curls and touching up her eyeliner and mascara, all while she answered questions about her recently released Netflix film, “Nappily Ever After,” over the hair dryer’s constant hum.

It was a fitting setting. The film, about an ad executive who suffers a crushing heartbreak, uses hair as a vehicle to examine the particular struggles black women face.

While shooting the film, Lathan’s hair journey mirrored Violet’s, the character she plays. She dyed her hair, used a variety of wigs and in the film’s most memorable scene, took a razor to her blond hair, shaving it down to the scalp. Lathan said the scene was real — she opted to shave her own hair instead of using a bald cap.

“Once I did the reveal, I was just surprised about the response,” Lathan said. “It was almost like people were saying I look better with it.”

In one big way, however, Latham’s hair journey was different from the character she plays in the Netflix feature. Her mom encouraged her to embrace her natural hair from a young age. “My mother was really good about instilling in me that it’s beautiful,” the actress said.

Even so, she added, “[My mom] has very thick, curly hair, more toward the European side of texture, and I remember wishing my whole childhood that I had that — OWW!”

Almost as if the hair gods were putting in their two cents, the commotion — the styling, the makeup, the interview — became too much as the heat of the blow dryer got a little too close to her skin. “OW!”

Although temporarily overwhelmed, Lathan took a breath and kept talking. After all, she knew she was with beauty pros who understood how to skillfully work with her hair texture and skin color to make her pop on camera.

Sanaa Lathan, star of 'Nappily Ever After', and celebrity hair stylist Larry Sims. Sims said that 'Nappily Ever After' is his first film project (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

“ Once I did the reveal, I was just surprised about the response. It was almost like people were saying I look better with it. ” — Sanaa Lathan”

As a black actress who made a name for herself in “Love and Basketball,” “The Best Man” and other romantic comedies in the late 1990s and early 2000s, she hasn’t always had access to hair stylists who could showcase her natural hair — or producers who would even want that look.

Lathan’s not alone. Black actresses, whether by choice or under pressure from Hollywood, have altered their natural hair to appeal to mainstream audiences since their first appearances in film and television — from Josephine Baker’s plastered-down coif in 1934’s “Zouzou” and Hattie McDaniel’s mammy roles in “Gone With the Wind” and beyond in which a tied-up scarf often hid her hair.

But lately, as more black filmmakers and showrunners gain creative control, there has been an emergence of projects that showcase the diversity of black life — and hair styles. This year’s Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” was the best showcase yet of the variety of black hairstyles. And recent TV shows, including “Black-ish,” “Insecure,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Dear White People” and “Queen Sugar,” regularly show off and talk about issues around the many ways black women wear their hair.

“We have organized around this Eurocentric standard of beauty almost exclusively until very recently,” said culture critic and former Essence fashion and culture editor Michaela Angela Davis. “This idea of trying to conform to a standard that makes white people feel comfortable, that’s really what it is. The idea of black hair’s inability to lay down is a metaphor for our resistance and it has been a point of contention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding the struggle of black women’s hair on screen is also understanding that black women’s hair — which can range from loose waves to tightly packed coils — goes much deeper than a style. It’s tangled up in painful history, politics, race and gender.

During slavery, white owners used markers including skin color and hair texture to create an arbitrary hierarchy among slaves. Those with more European features, such as lighter skin and loose, wavy textured hair, had a higher status than others with distinctively sub-Saharan African features.

“ We have organized around this Eurocentric standard of beauty almost exclusively until very recently ” — Michaela Angela Davis”

Even after slavery, black people with lighter skin and looser curl patterns were often able to achieve a higher status in society. Tools that helped black women straighten their hair, such as chemical relaxers and heat, also helped some women better assimilate into their communities.

Eurocentric beauty preferences also extended to the silver screen. From the 1930s through much of the 1960s, if black women weren’t playing slaves or servants, they were often brought on as featured performers wearing hairstyles consistent with white nightclub singers. Even Lena Horne and Dorothy Dandridge, who earned starring roles in some of Hollywood’s rare black musicals (“Cabin in the Sky” and “Stormy Weather” for Horne, “Carmen Jones” for Dandridge), wore hair that imitated popular white styles of the time.

timeline 1930s - 1950s Black women seldom starred in film and television during this time period. When they were on screen, oftentimes their hairstyles mimicked popular white hairstyles of the day including Victory Rolls, curly bobs and pompadours. 1939 (AP Photo/Los Angeles Times, New Line Cinema) 1939 Hattie McDaniel In contrast to the elaborate patterned gowns worn by Scarlett O'Hara (played by Vivien Leigh) in 1939's "Gone with the Wind," Hattie McDaniel's domestic slave and counselor, Mammy, wears a simple uniform: dress, plain white apron and white headscarf covering her natural hair. 1943 (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times) 1943 Lena Horne In "Stormy Weather," the 1943 musical featuring a black cast, Lena Horne plays Selina Rogers. She wears her hair in "Victory Rolls," one of the most iconic hairstyles of the 1940s. 1954 (Twentieth Century Fox) 1954 Dorothy Dandridge In "Carmen Jones," a 1954 musical starring Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Belafonte, Dandridge wears her hair in a short and curly style popular in the 1950s.

In 1966, Nichelle Nichols, as “Star Trek’s” Lt. Uhura, became one of the first black actresses to be a regular cast member in a network show playing a role that was neither servant nor singer. Two years later, Diahann Carroll made history as the star of “Julia,” the first network show centered around a black woman who wasn’t a servant. Although Nichols’ and Caroll’s signature hairstyles evolved over the course of their shows, they were introduced to their TV audiences in the elevated, hairspray-heavy coif known as the bouffant.

1960s Bouffant, beehives, bobs — these were some of the popular hairstyles of the 1960s, and the hairstyles black women wore on screen. 1960 (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.) 1960 Juanita Moore and Ella Fitzgerald Juanita Moore, seen here with singer Ella Fitzgerald at the 1960 Academy Awards, was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 1959's "Imitation of Life." For the role she wore her hair in a short and curly style. 1968 (NBC) 1968 Diahann Carroll Diahann Carroll played a nurse and widowed single mother in the 1968 sitcom "Julia." In early seasons, Carroll's hair was styled in the elevated coif known as the bouffant. 1968 (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) 1968 Nichelle Nichols As Lt. Uhura in the original "Star Trek" series, Nichelle Nichols wore her hair in a bouffant style.

The civil rights movement led to freedom in personal style, as black people began reclaiming their natural hair. That black pride also extended into Hollywood, leading to the blaxploitation film era that prominently featured actresses such as Pam Grier wearing spectacular Afros in films including “Coffy” and “Foxy Brown.”

“With the black power ethos came a different way of looking on screen,” said Christine Acham, a cinematic arts associate professor at USC. “There was a more natural look and a less traditional Hollywood look. There was a lot of movement around Angela Davis’ image on her FBI poster, and we could see it translate over to film.”

Diana Ross appeared in an Afro and gold hoop earrings on the cover of her 1971 solo album “Surrender.” And as the star of the 1975 Berry Gordy film “Mahogany,” she goes through a range of white and black hairstyles as she chooses between the cruel world of high fashion and her community activist true love played by Billy Dee Williams.

1970s The blaxploitation film era in the 1970s led to a new way of appearing on screen with the emergence of the Afro. 1973 (Coffy / American International Picture) 1973 Pam Grier Pam Grier sports her iconic picked-out Afro in the 1973 blaxploitation film "Coffy." 1973 (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) 1973 Tamara Dobson In the 1973 blaxploitation film "Cleopatra Jones," Tamara Dobson plays a fierce government super-agent who sports a magnificient Afro. 1975 (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) 1975 Esther Rolle and cast of 'Good Times' "Good Times," a sitcom about a family making the best of life while living in a Chicago housing project, showcased a variety of hairstyles, including braids, curls and Afros. Family matriarch Florida Evans, played by Esther Rolle, sports a "natural" or Afro.

Spike Lee’s 1988 film “School Daze” offered up a sharp critique of divisions between dark and fair-skinned members of the black community — including the musical number “Good and Bad Hair.” And Whoopi Goldberg wore locs in “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and many other films, while rappers Salt N Pepa inspired girls all over the country to imitate their asymmetrical haircuts — an accidental style of necessity that was improvised when Pepa burned her hair during a perm. Overall, however, the 1980s and 1990s saw a return to a more Eurocentric standard of beauty for black women on screen.

Felicia Leatherwood, widely known for encouraging celebrities to embrace their natural hair, is the hairstylist behind Issa Rae’s natural hairstyles on HBO’s “Insecure.” But growing up with kinky-coily textured hair, Leatherwood said she didn’t often see herself reflected on TV and film.

1980s The 1980s largely saw a return to a more Eurocentric standard of beauty in film and TV with big volume, waves and soft curls as the norm. 1983 (Images Press / Getty Images) 1983 Jennifer Beals Jennifer Beals' curly shag cut in "Flashdance" became an iconic 1980s look. 1986 (20th Century Fox / Getty Images) 1986 Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg helped introduce locs to the mainstream in films including 1986's "Jumpin' Jack Flash." 1988 (David Lee) 1988 Jasmine Guy and others in "School Daze" Spike Lee's 1988 film "School Daze" explores divisions within the black community at a historically black university. One all-female musical number in the film, "Straight and Nappy," pits dark-skinned "nappy-headed" women against light-skinned, long-haired "wannabees."

“We had ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ back then and ‘Facts of Life’… Some of the mothers that were older had Afros, which meant that when you thought of an Afro, you pretty much thought of an older woman who achieved everything she wanted in life,” Leatherwood said. “But you didn’t have young women that inspired you to wear your hair natural when I was young.”

Several actresses recalled their own experiences auditioning for film and television roles in the 1990s and early 2000s, with constant requests for long, straight hair.

"When we were coming up, we couldn’t wear our hair natural," Lathan said. "It was just around the time that weaves were coming in, or you’d be going up against somebody who was maybe biracial and would have long hair. I literally got the feedback many, many times, can she look more like this girl who has hair down to here."

Erika Alexander, who played Maxine Shaw on the 1990s series “Living Single,” said she was encouraged to keep a natural look when she got her start in theater.

"When I started showbiz, there were no [black] ingenues. I wasn’t looked at as pretty or elegant," Alexander said. "I was hired to look 'foster care' or a slave."

1990s Sleek tresses were popular for black women in 1990s film and TV. But distinct black hairstyles including box braids and micro braids also began making an appearance. 1995 (Twentieth Century Fox) 1995 Angela Bassett Angela Bassett sports sleek tresses in 1995's "Waiting to Exhale." 1996 (Twentieth Century Fox) 1996 Living Single cast From Maxine's iconic nu-locs, to Khadijah's relaxed hair, to Regine's wigs and Synclaire's microbraids, "Living Single" showcased a wide range of black hairstyles during its run.

After being asked by his young daughter, “Daddy, how come I don’t have good hair,” comedian Chris Rock was inspired to make a documentary exploring black women’s desire for straight hair. Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009, “Good Hair” — named after the dated and loaded term that has been used to describe black hair that resembles white hair textures — featured interviews with black actresses including Nia Long and Raven-Symoné and took a critical look at the multi-billion dollar black hair industry, which often pushes weaves and chemical straighteners.

“If you’re not seeing yourself reflected,” Lathan said, “if you’re only seeing something that’s not you...what does that do to your self worth?”

In the last few years, particularly on TV, hair has become a kind of shorthand way of portraying what it means to be a black woman. In a crucial scene on a 2014 episode of “How to Get Away with Murder,” stoic defense attorney Annalise Keating, played by Viola Davis, strips off her short, straight wig to reveal her kinky-textured natural hair. In the “black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish” on Freeform, Yara Shahidi’s character, Zoey Johnson, is shown keeping her hair wrapped in scarves at night.

2000s The straight hair trend continued in the early 2000s, with relaxed hair and weaves popular for black women in film and TV. 2005 (AP Photo/Justin Lubin, The CW) 2005 Girlfriends stars Tracee Ellis Ross' natural, voluminous curls stood out among long, straight hairstyles in the early 2000s sitcom "Girlfriends." 2005 (Alfeo Dixon / Lions Gate Films) 2005 Kimberly Elise In Tyler Perry's debut feature film, "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," Kimberly Elise plays Helen and wears her hair in a curly style.

“Television is leading the way with ‘Insecure,’ ” writer Michaela Angela Davis said. “Molly with her weaves and corporate look, Issa with natural hairstyles...and bougie Amanda headpieces and blonde — the cast of ‘Insecure’ has every kind of hair personality in there.”

Hollywood standouts — among them Viola Davis forgoing her wig for a cropped Afro at the 2012 Oscars, the rise of Lupita Nyong’o who sports short kinky-textured hair and director Ava DuVernay’s long locs — show that the industry is slowly catching up to the natural hair movement, which began picking up steam in the early 2000s.

2010s In recent years, there has been an explosion of black women wearing their natural hair and a variety of other hairstyles including braids, locs and weaves on film and TV. 2016 (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 2016 Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross wears a variety of natural hairstyles as anesthesiologist Rainbow Johnson on the sitcom "black-ish." 2017 (Tyler Golden / Freeform) 2017 grown-ish In the "black-ish" spinoff "grown-ish," college-aged Zoey Johnson (played by Yara Shahidi) wears a variety of natural hairstyles. She's even shown keeping her hair wrapped in scarves at night. 2017 (Justina Mintz/HBO) 2017 Stars of 'Insecure' Although "Insecure" is often praised for Issa Dee's (Issa Rae) natural hairstyles, the show also depicts a variety of other popular hairstyles for black millennial women including weaves, wigs and braids. 2018 (Matt Kennedy / Marvel Studios) 2018 'Black Panther' cast The 2018 superhero film "Black Panther" showcased a variety of creative natural hairstyles for both men and women. Camille Friend, "Black Panther's" head hairstylist, said that she took inspiration from the Zulu, Maasai and Hima African tribes, as well as the natural hair movement and the Afropunk movement. 2018 (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times) 2018 Sanaa Lathan Violet, the lead character in Netflix's "Nappily Ever After," played by Sanaa Lathan, goes on a mini-hair journey including getting a weave, dying her hair blond and then shaving it off after a crushing breakup.

“In the last couple of years, I feel like there’s been a real revolution,” said “black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross. “This is what I’m going to choose for myself — to be who I am and wear my hair as I choose, when I choose — whether that is a wig, a weave or my natural texture, or braids or whatever it is.”

But even in recent years, Lathan has worked on sets where hairstylists didn’t know how to work with black hair. One foolproof method to ensure her hair remains healthy is to just do it herself, including bringing her own wigs, to make sure she can feel confident on screen.

“Every hairstylist says, ‘I know how to do black hair.’ My test is, ‘Do you know how to use a stove?’ ” Lathan said, laughing. “And usually, they’ll say no.”

“Everybody has a story of going on set and having someone go, ‘Uh, well let me just curl it with a curling iron,’ and these women are wearing hair natural,” said Simone Missick, who plays Misty Knight on Netflix’s “Luke Cage.” “There's this community for actors, we all share our stories and experiences and share tips to help everyone keep themselves from going bald.”

Actress Simone Missick stars in the new movie Jinn, which is competing in the SXSW film festival March 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

“ We all share our stories and experiences and share tips to help everyone keep themselves from going bald. ” —Simone Missick

“If I don’t believe your hair, I don’t believe you,” Michaela Angela Davis said. “You remove this ability for her to be complete or honest as this black, modern girl if her hair is whack.”

Believability and representation in popular culture has lasting effects. Both Alexander and Lathan recalled their childhoods when they dreamed of having long, straight hair. “We got our hair washed, and the towels, and acted like that was our long, beautiful hair,” Alexander said. “For that time, you felt normal.”

“Nappily Ever After’s” producer Tracey Bing, who went to predominantly white schools and was never happy with her hair as a child, said, “I never had a doll that looked like me. And I wonder how my image of myself would’ve changed if I did.”

“Nappily Ever After” producer Tracey Bing plays with a blonde Barbie as a child. (Tracey Bing)

“ I never had a doll that looked like me. ” —Tracey Bing