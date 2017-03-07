Live results: The 2017 Los Angeles primary
In Tuesday’s primary, voters will decide whether to reelect L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, pick City Council and school board members and weigh in on a slate of ballot measures. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and results are being tabulated now. More election coverage »
* Incumbent | Winner
Countywide precincts reporting: 142/2,543 (5.5%)
County ballot measure
Measure H: Tax for homelessness services
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yes
|136,286
|61.2%
|No
|86,375
|38.8%
|Two-thirds majority required for passage
L.A. city ballot measures
Measure M: City plan for marijuana regulation
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yes
|47,875
|76.6%
|No
|14,656
|23.4%
|Majority of votes required for passage
Measure N: Industry plan for marijuana regulation
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yes
|28,152
|46.3%
|No
|32,600
|53.7%
|Majority of votes required for passage
Measure P: Extend port leases
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yes
|34,138
|59.1%
|No
|23,634
|40.9%
|Majority of votes required for passage
Measure S: Development moratorium
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yes
|25,832
|40.6%
|No
|37,853
|59.4%
|Majority of votes required for passage
L.A. city offices
Mayor
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Eric Garcetti *
|53,034
|80.7%
|Mitchell Jack Schwartz
|5,180
|7.9%
|David Hernandez
|2,027
|3.1%
|Dennis Richter
|1,185
|1.8%
|Diane "Pinky" Harman
|989
|1.5%
|YJ J Draiman
|805
|1.2%
|David "Zuma Dogg" Saltsburg
|727
|1.1%
|Eric Preven
|614
|0.9%
|Yuval Kremer
|465
|0.7%
|Frantz Pierre
|376
|0.6%
|Paul E. Amori
|302
|0.5%
City Council, District 1
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gilbert "Gil" Cedillo *
|1,439
|57.0%
|Joe Bray-Ali
|697
|27.6%
|Giovany Hernandez
|236
|9.3%
|Jesse Rosas
|154
|6.1%
City Council, District 3
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bob Blumenfield
|3,930
|100.0%
City Council, District 5
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Paul Koretz *
|4,100
|66.4%
|Jesse Max Creed
|1,768
|28.7%
|Mark Matthew Herd
|303
|4.9%
City Council, District 7
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Karo Torossian
|1,206
|28.9%
|Monica Rodriguez
|976
|23.4%
|Monica Ratliff
|347
|8.3%
|Art Miner
|339
|8.1%
|Venessa Martinez
|258
|6.2%
|Dale Gibson
|205
|4.9%
|Fred A. Flores
|163
|3.9%
|Olga Ayala
|125
|3.0%
|Nicole Chase
|86
|2.1%
|Mike Schaefer
|80
|1.9%
|Mark Reed
|59
|1.4%
|Krystee Clark
|55
|1.3%
|Carlos Lara
|51
|1.2%
|John T. Higginson
|48
|1.2%
|Bonnie D. Corwin
|39
|0.9%
|Franki Marie Becerra
|39
|0.9%
|David Jesse Barron
|35
|0.8%
|Connie Saunders
|21
|0.5%
|Jose G. Castillo
|20
|0.5%
|Terrence "Terry" Gomes
|18
|0.4%
City Council, District 9
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Curren D. Price, Jr. *
|958
|72.0%
|Adriana Cabrera
|199
|15.0%
|Jorge Nuno
|173
|13.0%
City Council, District 11
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mike Bonin *
|4,649
|68.4%
|Mark Ryavec
|1,264
|18.6%
|Robin Rudisill
|879
|12.9%
City Council, District 13
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mitch O'Farrell *
|3,425
|74.2%
|Sylvie Shain
|382
|8.3%
|Jessica Salans
|326
|7.1%
|David De La Torre
|224
|4.9%
|Doug Haines
|136
|2.9%
|Bill Zide
|120
|2.6%
City Council, District 15
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Joe Buscaino *
|2,420
|74.6%
|Caney Arnold
|609
|18.8%
|Noel Gould
|215
|6.6%
City Attorney
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mike Feuer *
|53,063
|100.0%
Controller
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ron S. Galperin *
|49,702
|100.0%
L.A. Unified School Board
District 2
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Monica Garcia *
|3,115
|56.1%
|Lisa Alva
|1,581
|28.5%
|Carl J. Petersen
|852
|15.4%
District 4
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Steven Zimmer *
|7,131
|47.3%
|Nick Melvoin
|3,833
|25.4%
|Allison Holdorff Polhill
|2,510
|16.6%
|Gregory Martayan
|1,605
|10.6%
District 6
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kelly Fitzpatrick-Gonez
|2,544
|32.6%
|Imelda Padilla
|2,183
|27.9%
|Araz Parseghian
|1,229
|15.7%
|Patty Lopez
|912
|11.7%
|Gwendolyn R. Posey
|581
|7.4%
|Jose Sandoval
|362
|4.6%
L.A. Community College District
Board of Trustees, Seat 2
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Steven Veres
|25,256
|34.0%
|Steve Goldstein
|18,678
|25.2%
|Thomas J. Norman
|18,555
|25.0%
|Sergio Vargas
|11,720
|15.8%
Board of Trustees, Seat 4
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ernest H. Moreno *
|37,337
|50.4%
|Dallas Denise Fowler
|36,811
|49.6%
Board of Trustees, Seat 6
|Name
|Votes
|Pct.
|Nancy Pearlman *
|37,909
|50.9%
|Gabriel Buelna
|36,513
|49.1%
Sources: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk
Credits: Lily Mihalik