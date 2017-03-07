Live results: The 2017 Los Angeles primary

In Tuesday’s primary, voters will decide whether to reelect L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, pick City Council and school board members and weigh in on a slate of ballot measures. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and results are being tabulated now. More election coverage »

By Anthony Pesce

* Incumbent |
Winner

Countywide precincts reporting: 142/2,543 (5.5%)

County ballot measure

Measure H: Tax for homelessness services

Votes Pct.
Yes 136,286 61.2%
No 86,375 38.8%
Two-thirds majority required for passage

L.A. city ballot measures

Measure M: City plan for marijuana regulation

Votes Pct.
Yes 47,875 76.6%
No 14,656 23.4%
Majority of votes required for passage

Measure N: Industry plan for marijuana regulation

Votes Pct.
Yes 28,152 46.3%
No 32,600 53.7%
Majority of votes required for passage

Measure P: Extend port leases

Votes Pct.
Yes 34,138 59.1%
No 23,634 40.9%
Majority of votes required for passage

Measure S: Development moratorium

Votes Pct.
Yes 25,832 40.6%
No 37,853 59.4%
Majority of votes required for passage

L.A. city offices

Mayor

Name Votes Pct.
Eric Garcetti * 53,034 80.7%
Mitchell Jack Schwartz 5,180 7.9%
David Hernandez 2,027 3.1%
Dennis Richter 1,185 1.8%
Diane "Pinky" Harman 989 1.5%
YJ J Draiman 805 1.2%
David "Zuma Dogg" Saltsburg 727 1.1%
Eric Preven 614 0.9%
Yuval Kremer 465 0.7%
Frantz Pierre 376 0.6%
Paul E. Amori 302 0.5%

City Council, District 1

Name Votes Pct.
Gilbert "Gil" Cedillo * 1,439 57.0%
Joe Bray-Ali 697 27.6%
Giovany Hernandez 236 9.3%
Jesse Rosas 154 6.1%

City Council, District 3

Name Votes Pct.
Bob Blumenfield 3,930 100.0%

City Council, District 5

Name Votes Pct.
Paul Koretz * 4,100 66.4%
Jesse Max Creed 1,768 28.7%
Mark Matthew Herd 303 4.9%

City Council, District 7

Name Votes Pct.
Karo Torossian 1,206 28.9%
Monica Rodriguez 976 23.4%
Monica Ratliff 347 8.3%
Art Miner 339 8.1%
Venessa Martinez 258 6.2%
Dale Gibson 205 4.9%
Fred A. Flores 163 3.9%
Olga Ayala 125 3.0%
Nicole Chase 86 2.1%
Mike Schaefer 80 1.9%
Mark Reed 59 1.4%
Krystee Clark 55 1.3%
Carlos Lara 51 1.2%
John T. Higginson 48 1.2%
Bonnie D. Corwin 39 0.9%
Franki Marie Becerra 39 0.9%
David Jesse Barron 35 0.8%
Connie Saunders 21 0.5%
Jose G. Castillo 20 0.5%
Terrence "Terry" Gomes 18 0.4%

City Council, District 9

Name Votes Pct.
Curren D. Price, Jr. * 958 72.0%
Adriana Cabrera 199 15.0%
Jorge Nuno 173 13.0%

City Council, District 11

Name Votes Pct.
Mike Bonin * 4,649 68.4%
Mark Ryavec 1,264 18.6%
Robin Rudisill 879 12.9%

City Council, District 13

Name Votes Pct.
Mitch O'Farrell * 3,425 74.2%
Sylvie Shain 382 8.3%
Jessica Salans 326 7.1%
David De La Torre 224 4.9%
Doug Haines 136 2.9%
Bill Zide 120 2.6%

City Council, District 15

Name Votes Pct.
Joe Buscaino * 2,420 74.6%
Caney Arnold 609 18.8%
Noel Gould 215 6.6%

City Attorney

Name Votes Pct.
Mike Feuer * 53,063 100.0%

Controller

Name Votes Pct.
Ron S. Galperin * 49,702 100.0%

L.A. Unified School Board

District 2

Name Votes Pct.
Monica Garcia * 3,115 56.1%
Lisa Alva 1,581 28.5%
Carl J. Petersen 852 15.4%

District 4

Name Votes Pct.
Steven Zimmer * 7,131 47.3%
Nick Melvoin 3,833 25.4%
Allison Holdorff Polhill 2,510 16.6%
Gregory Martayan 1,605 10.6%

District 6

Name Votes Pct.
Kelly Fitzpatrick-Gonez 2,544 32.6%
Imelda Padilla 2,183 27.9%
Araz Parseghian 1,229 15.7%
Patty Lopez 912 11.7%
Gwendolyn R. Posey 581 7.4%
Jose Sandoval 362 4.6%

L.A. Community College District

Board of Trustees, Seat 2

Name Votes Pct.
Steven Veres 25,256 34.0%
Steve Goldstein 18,678 25.2%
Thomas J. Norman 18,555 25.0%
Sergio Vargas 11,720 15.8%

Board of Trustees, Seat 4

Name Votes Pct.
Ernest H. Moreno * 37,337 50.4%
Dallas Denise Fowler 36,811 49.6%

Board of Trustees, Seat 6

Name Votes Pct.
Nancy Pearlman * 37,909 50.9%
Gabriel Buelna 36,513 49.1%

Sources: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

Credits: Lily Mihalik