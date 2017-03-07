Los Angeles voters head to the polls Tuesday where they will grapple with some of the biggest issues facing the region. In what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election, Angelenos will consider:
- Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height.
- Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services.
- Where to re-elect Eric Garcetti as Mayor and how to fill eight City Council Seats.
- Who to install on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board .
- A host of other ballot measures, who to elect as city attorney and city controller and who should fill seats on the Los Angeles Community College District Board.
The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.
You can view endorsements by the The Times Editorial Board here .
Eric Garcetti is widely expected to be reelected, but he'll face a rising crime rate
|Dakota Smith and Kate Mather
Mayor Eric Garcetti is up for reelection Tuesday, and he's widely expected to cruise to victory.
But some say he's simply been fortunate to have become mayor just as the recovery from the Great Recession was taking hold.
And Garcetti is also the first Los Angeles mayor faced with rising crime in more than a decade.
After 12 years of declines , violent crime climbed for the first time in 2014 — Garcetti’s first full year in office. The next year, both violent and property crime increased . Those numbers crept higher in 2016.
Now, some residents want to know how he plans to make the city safer.
Angelenos approved a bond measure to help the homeless in November. Will they support Measure H on Tuesday?
|Doug Smith
When Los Angeles voters overwhelmingly approved a bond measure in November to build apartments for the chronically homeless, long-frustrated advocates hailed the victory as a watershed in their efforts to provide permanent homes for thousands of people living on the city’s sidewalks and parkland.
But despite enthusiasm that couldn’t always be contained, proponents of Proposition HHH were mostly careful not to call it the ticket to ending homelessness. Rather, it was a down payment.
Now, voters across Los Angeles County are being asked to approve the balance — a quarter-cent sales tax to support a broad canvas of strategies. They include services for those living in thousands of new housing units, rental subsidies for thousands more across the county, hundreds of new outreach workers and short-term interventions to help those in crisis keep their homes.
Measure H on the March 7 ballot would produce a projected $3.55 billion for homeless programs over 10 years. The tax increase would raise the sales tax rate to 9% across most of Los Angeles County and up to 10% in a few communities. Because it would increase taxes, it requires a two-thirds majority to pass.
What's at stake Tuesday? Some say Measure S could define L.A.'s character for years to come
|Thomas Curwen
The single-family home has long been a signature of this region. But today that dream has grown cluttered.
Mid-rise apartments with adjacent retail attract renters tired of traffic and long commutes to downtowns where bikes compete with cars, brewpubs crowd sidewalks and dogs have their own parks. And developers, sensing another bonanza, are eager to build for this market, reshaping skylines with multistory towers.
There have been many efforts to slow the builders down. The latest, Measure S, calls for a pause, a two-year moratorium on projects that require Los Angeles City Council approval.
Only now the argument seems more urgent as the city, pushing against the San Gabriels and Pacific, nears what some see as logistical and environmental critical mass.
There is rhetoric on sides of the Measure S debate, but behind it is a trickier question: How will Southern Californians adapt as their cities become more crowded, traffic-clogged and expensive?