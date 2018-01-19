Trump appointing judges at rapid pace
One year into his presidency, Donald Trump is among the most successful presidents when it comes to appointing federal judges.
Trump has spent his first year rapidly filling Article III judgeships at Supreme, appellate and District Court levels.
A Times data analysis found Trump is ranked No. 6 of 19 presidents appointing the highest number of federal judges in their first year.
“It's one area where the administration has really been successful, so understanding what's happening is important,” said University of Georgia law professor Susan Brodie Haire.
Most federal judge appointments in a president's first year
President
Article III judicial appointments
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
George W. Bush
Bill Clinton
George H.W. Bush
Ronald Reagan
Jimmy Carter
Gerald R. Ford
Richard M. Nixon
Lyndon B. Johnson
John F. Kennedy
One reason Trump has been able to fast-track judges: His Republican Party holds a slim majority in the Senate.
Another reason is a little bit of political warfare. Republican senators blocked 36 judicial nominations in President Obama’s first five years, according to Politifact. The best-known nominee was Judge Merrick Garland, chosen to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
Frustrated Senate Democrats used procedural tactics to allow most judicial confirmation votes to pass with a simple majority instead of a super-majority of 60.
“Nominations pretty much came to a halt until the start of the Trump administration when the Senate started quickly confirming his nominees,” Haire said.
Even with Trump’s rapid clip, there are more than 140 vacancies in the federal judiciary awaiting appointments.
Since taking office, Trump has appointed 12 circuit court judges – the second highest rate among any president since 1912, when the circuit court system was reformed. Although, he is behind some of his predecessors with District Court confirmations.
The number for President Kennedy is so high because Congress in 1961 approved new judgeships to ease backlogs in the federal courts.
Current vacancies
145
Nominations confirmed
23
Nominations pending
43
The president has constitutional authority to nominate judges to the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and District Courts. Judgeships at these three level are lifetime positions, also known as Article III judges. While it is ultimately the president who nominates, recommendations usually are sought from senators representing the states in question and from within the federal courts. Congress can then confirm or deny nominees by a majority vote.
Article III judges have the ability to set significant precedents over a wide array of policies and laws affecting virtually all aspect of American life — including immigration, freedom of speech and religion, and how an individual can vote.
Trump had appointed 23 Article III judges as of Jan. 17. Most of them replaced judges appointed by a Republican president; six replaced judges appointed by a Democrat.
Four of the appointments to the appellate courts replaced appointees by Democratic presidents – two from Jimmy Carter and two from Bill Clinton. Two of the appointments to the District Courts replaced Obama appointees.
How Trump's nominees stack up
Four of Trump’s nominees so far have been rated not qualified by the American Bar Assn.’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary. That’s nearly 14% of his nominees, far more than recent presidents.
Nearly every presidential administration since 1953 has sought out the ABA’s assessments before deciding who to nominate to the federal bench. President George W. Bush is the only other president besides Trump to ignore the ratings.
Republican leadership recently criticized the ABA’s ratings as partisan, despite the group saying its review process is independent.
ABA scores are based on assessments of a candidate’s “integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament” not on their politics or ideologies, according to the committee’s guidelines. The assessments include examining questionnaires candidates fill out, legal writings, and interviews with the nominee as well as colleagues and others in the legal field.
The vetting process, no matter how thorough and precise the ABA claims to be, isn’t without fault. U.S. District Court judge nominee Matthew S. Petersen was rated as “Qualified” despite being unable to answer basic questions about law when Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) questioned him at his confirmation hearing.
Petersen later withdrew his nomination. The White House was forced to withdraw two other nominees due to insufficient vetting. Leonard Steven Grasz is the only Article III judge to be confirmed who was rated "Not Qualified" by the ABA.
Of the 23 confirmed judges, only nine have previous judicial experience and most have backgrounds in litigation in either private practice or government.
While some of the judges were questioned for conservative opinions they’ve expressed in the past, the question of how they will individually affect the courts remains.
“There is no doubt that his nominees are generally conservative,” said Columbia Law School professor Jamal Greene. “There is also no way of measuring that question objectively, since the majority of them have no prior judicial experience.”
Confirmed judge
ABA rating
Previous judicial experience?
Main fields of experience
SUPREME COURT
Neil M. Gorsuch
Associate Justice
Yes
Federal judiciary
COURT OF APPEALS
Amy Coney Barrett
7th Circuit
No
Academia
Stephanos Bibas
3rd Circuit
No
Academia, litigation
John K. Bush
6th Circuit
No
Litigation
Allison H. Eid
10th Circuit
Yes
Academia, state judiciary
Ralph R. Erickson
8th Circuit
Yes
State judiciary, litigation
L. Steven Grasz
8th Circuit
No
Litigation, government
James C. Ho
5th Circuit
No
Litigation, government
Gregory G. Katsas
District of Columbia Circuit
No
Litigation, government
Joan Larsen
6th Circuit
Yes
State judiciary, academia
Kevin Newsom
11th Circuit
No
Litigation, government
Amul Thapar
6th Circuit
Yes
State judiciary, government, academia
Don Willett
5th Circuit
Yes
State judiciary, policy, govermemt
DISTRICT COURTS
Michael Lawrence Brown
Northern District of Georgia
No
Litigation, government
William L. Campbell Jr.
Middle District of Tennessee
No
Litigation
Donald C. Coggins Jr.
District of South Carolina
No
Litigation
Walter David Counts III
Western District of Texas
Yes
Federal Judiciary, litigation
Dabney L. Friedrich
District of Columbia
No
Policy, litigation, government
Timothy J. Kelly
District of Columbia
No
Policy, litigation
Trevor N. McFadden
District of Columbia
No
Litigation, policy, government
David Nye
District of Idaho
Yes
State judge, litigation
Scott L. Palk
Western District of Oklahoma
No
Litigation, academia
Thomas Lee Robinson Parker
Western District of Oklahoma
Yes
Federal Judiciary, litigation
Credits: Additional reporting by Scott Wilson. Additional production my Priya Krishnakumar