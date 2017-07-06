The race to become California’s next governor is already awash in cash A small field of candidates hoping to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown next year has already raised more than $25 million. Here’s what we know.

Who's raised the most? Gavin Newsom, whose donors range from Silicon Valley to Hollywood, has gotten out to a significant lead. Asian American business leaders have contributed large sums to John Chiang, while Antonio Villaraigosa has reached out to wealthy Angelenos. Total (in millions) $13.9 5.4 3.9

Newsom is out to an early lead The other candidates are scrambling to catch Newsom, who was fundraising more than a year before he had any competition. While Chiang has gradually climbed, Villaraigosa jumped up quickly thanks to many large donations. Republican John Cox has given $3 million to his own campaign. Note: This chart is limited to contributions for which a date was disclosed.

A north-south divide Nearly 70% of Newsom’s money has come from Bay Area counties, including $4.2 million from San Francisco, where he served as mayor. Chiang and Villaraigosa are more dependent on money from Southern California, especially Los Angeles County, where they have both outraised Newsom.

The spheres of influence Wall Street bankers, Silicon Valley venture capitalists and other investors are the top backers of candidates, continuing a trend from past elections. But they account for only 15% of the overall money. Here's how much some noteworthy sectors have spent so far. + Show full ranking - Show fewer sectors Note: The Times categorized contributions based on staff research. Individual donors were classified by their employer and occupation. Organizations that made donations were categorized by their primary business.

Who's writing the checks? Here are some of the top donors to each campaign. Gavin Newsom Newsom’s donor list includes famous names from all across the state. He also has the most money from small donors, whose identities are not disclosed. Stewart and Lynda Resnick Billionaire couple behind Fiji Water and POM Wonderful juice. Have given to both Newsom and Villaraigosa. $112,800 Marissa Mayer and Zachary Bogue Former CEO of Yahoo and her husband, a Silicon Valley investor $108,800 Peter Thiel Venture capitalist and PayPal cofounder who supported Republican Donald Trump in 2016 presidential election $56,400 George Soros Chairman of an investment management firm and philanthropist. Leading benefactor of Democratic candidates. $56,400 Bill Maher Entertainer and host of HBO's Real Time, who has encouraged Newsom to run for president in 2020 $28,200 Laurene Powell Jobs Widow of Steve Jobs and founder of Emerson Collective, an organization supporting education, immigration reform and social justice $28,200 Marshawn Lynch NFL running back, currently with the Oakland Raiders $1,000 John Chiang Asian Americans have contributed in large quantities to Chiang, who is seeking to become California’s first Asian American governor. Despite having less of his total from the wealthy and small donors, he has still amassed a significant war chest. Jackson and Julie Yang Owners of Seville Classics, a manufacturer and distributer of organizational and storage products $116,800 Alice and JP Wang President and CEO of Golden Star Technology $114,800 C.C. and Regina Yin Owners of several dozen McDonald’s restaurants $94,600 Christopher Pak President and CEO of the architectural firm Archeon International Group $57,086 Henry Chen President of Regal Wheel Corp., a distributor of automotive supplies $50,000 Wilson Wang Real estate broker with Atlas Hospitality Group $42,700 Eric and Susan Smidt Chairman and chief executive officer of Harbor Freight Tools, and his wife $40,000 Richard Riordan Former L.A. mayor, who has given to both Chiang and Villaraigosa $14,100 Antonio Villaraigosa Villaraigosa immediately fielded donations from wealthy Angelenos, some of whom supported his runs for mayor. More than 80% of his money has come in donations of $20,000 or more. Stewart and Lynda Resnick Billionaire couple behind Fiji Water and POM Wonderful juice. Have given to both Newsom and Villaraigosa. $112,800 Eli and Edythe L. Broad Philanthropists in the arts and education $112,800 Marc and Jane Nathanson Chairman of private venture capital firm Mapleton Investments, and his wife, a psychotherapist $61,400 Anschutz Entertainment Group A worldwide presenter of live music, entertainment and sporting events run by Philip Anschutz, a prominent Republican donor and L.A. developer $56,400 Reed Hastings Netflix CEO and supporter of charter schools in Los Angeles $56,400 Ryan Seacrest Radio and television personality $56,400 Richard Riordan Former L.A. mayor, who has given to both Chiang and Villaraigosa $14,100 Fabian Nuñez Former speaker of the California State Assembly $8,400