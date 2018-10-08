Gavin Newsom and John Cox clash in their only head-to-head governor's race debate

Cox , the clear underdog in the race, was quick to go on the offensive against front-runner Newsom. The Rancho Santa Fe Republican said the most dire crises facing California — poverty, homelessness and the lack of affordable housing — all developed on the watch of Democrats, who control the governor's office and Legislature. He also went after Newsom’s tenure as mayor of San Francisco, saying the city’s problems with homelessness and illicit drug use have only worsened after he left office.