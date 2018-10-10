Watch science and art in action in these award-winning microscopic videos

Sometimes there’s a fine line between science and art.

Nikon Instruments recently unveiled the winners of its annual Small World in Motion contest, a microscopic videography competition that highlights the beautiful and strange sights of an often unseen world.

This year’s top winners, Elizabeth Haynes and Jiaye "Henry" He of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, captured a time-lapse video of a zebrafish nervous system as it developed over 16 hours. The entire thing was condensed into a 40-second clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we first saw the video, it was jaw-dropping,” He and Haynes recalled in an email. “Many things have to go right to get a movie this beautiful.”

You can watch all five of the winning videos below.

Rotate your device Scroll