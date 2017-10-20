Photography & Video Photography

Is it Pac-Man? A golf ball? Or algae and a bug's eye? The winners of the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition will have you scratching your head.


Emre Can Alagöz's images of a jumping spider earned an honorable mention in Nikon's 2017 Photomicrography Competition. (Emre Can Alagöz / Nikon Small World)

Nikon Instruments Inc. announced the winners of the 43rd annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, with Bram van den Broek of the Netherlands Cancer Institute taking first place for his photo of a skin cell expressing an excessive amount of keratin.

Bram van den Broek won top honors for his image of a skin cell expressing an excessive amount of keratin, fluorescently labeled in yellow. (Bram van den Broek / Nikon Small World)
Jean-Marc Babalian's Pac-Man-like image of a living Volvox algae releasing its daughter colonies earned third place. (Jean-Marc Babalian / Nikon Small World)
Teresa Zgoda's image of a tapeworm earned third place. (Teresa Zgoda / Nikon Small World)
Dean Lerman's image of mold on a tomato came in fifth. (Dean Lerman / Nikon Small World)
Clockwise from top left: Bram van den Broek won top honors for his image of a skin cell expressing an excessive amount of keratin, fluorescently labeled in yellow. Jean-Marc Babalian's Pac-Man-like image of a living Volvox algae releasing its daughter colonies earned third place. Dean Lerman's image of mold on a tomato came in fifth. Teresa Zgoda's image of a tapeworm earned third place.
Dr. Havi Sarfaty's image of a flowering plant seed head earned second place. (Dr. Havi Sarfaty / Nikon Small World)
Dr. Havi Sarfaty's image of a flowering plant seed head earned second place. (Dr. Havi Sarfaty / Nikon Small World)
Levon Biss' image of an orchid cuckoo bee from the collections of the Oxford University Museum of Natural History earned 13th place honors. Charles B. Krebs' image of a daddy longlegs eye came in 12th.
Charles B. Krebs' image of the eye of a daddy longlegs earned 12th place honors. (Charles B. Krebs / Nikon Small World
Left, Levon Biss' image of an orchid cuckoo bee from the collections of the Oxford University Museum of Natural History earned 13th place. Charles B. Krebs' image of a daddy longlegs eye came in 12th.
Yousef Al Habshi's photograph of the eye section of a robber fly earned Image of Distinction honors. (Yousef Al Habshi / Nikon Small World)
Yousef Al Habshi's photograph of the eye section of a robber fly earned Image of Distinction honors. (Yousef Al Habshi / Nikon Small World)

