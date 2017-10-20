Is it Pac-Man? A golf ball? Or algae and a bug's eye? The winners of the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition will have you scratching your head.

Nikon Instruments Inc. announced the winners of the 43rd annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, with Bram van den Broek of the Netherlands Cancer Institute taking first place for his photo of a skin cell expressing an excessive amount of keratin.