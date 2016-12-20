Death Row

Read the crime notes

Number of victims:

Crime committed in:

Convicted in:

0 years

0 years

Sentenced:

Time on death row:

Previous
Next

These are the 749 inmates awaiting execution on California's death row

By Paige St. John and Maloy Moore

In November, California voters narrowly approved Proposition 66, which speeds up the legal process leading to an execution. The California Supreme Court blocked that measure weeks later, in order to take time to consider a lawsuit challenging it. Voters had rejected another death penalty measure on the same ballot, Proposition 62, which would have ended the state's death penalty and changed sentences to life without parole. The state hasn't executed a prisoner in a decade. Thirteen men have been put to death since the death penalty was restored here in 1978.

Here's a look at the 728 men and 21 women currently on death row. Click on the photos to learn more about the crimes that put them there.

Filter by
Joe Abbott
John Abel
Robert Acremant
Marcus Adams
Keith Adcox
Joseph Aguayo
Jeffrey Aguilar
Jason Aguirre
Rodney Alcala
Roman Aldana
Andre Alexander
Maria Alfaro
Michael Allen
Alberto Alvarez
Francisco Alvarez
Manuel Alvarez
Oswaldo Amezcua
Eric Anderson
James Anderson
Jesse Andrews
Carlos Argueta
Lorenzo Arias
Pedro Arias
Craigen Armstrong
Jamelle Armstrong
Troy Ashmus
Emilio Avalos
Carlos Avena
Alejandro Avila
Johnny Avila
Joseph Avila
Hector Ayala
Ronaldo Ayala
Robert Bacon
Paul Baker
Jason Balcom
Kelvyn Banks
Anthony Bankston
Michael Barbar
Max Barnett
Lamar Barnwell
Marco Barrera
Joseph Barrett
Thomas Battle
John Beames
Frank Becerra
Ruben Becerrada
James Beck
Rodney Beeler
Cimarron Bell
Michael Bell
Ronald Bell
Steven Bell
Fernando Belmontes
Francisco Beltran
Julian Beltran
Terry Bemore
Vincente Benavides
Eric Bennett
Richard Benson
Kevin Bernoudy
Rodney Berryman
John Bertsch
Lawrence Bittaker
Kenneth Bivert
Erven Blacksher
James Blair
Robert Bloom
Clifford Bolden
Paul Bolin
Steven Bonilla
Richard Booker
Christopher Box
Kevin Boyce
Richard Boyer
Maurice Boyette
Manuel Bracamontes
Mark Bradford
Roger Brady
Michael Bramit
Willie Branner
Spencer Brasure
David Breaux
Dennis Brewer
Ronald Brim
Donald Brooks
Vincent Brothers
Albert Brown
Andrew Brown
John Brown
Latece Brown
Michael Brown
Sherhaun Brown
Steven Brown
Stanley Bryant
Dora Buenrostro
Jeffree Buettner
Jerry Bunyard
Michael Burgener
Shaun Burney
Nathan Burris
Andre Burton
Raymond Butler
Robert Caballero
Micky Cage
Anthony Cain
Tracy Cain
Adrian Camacho
Osman Canales
Lee Capers
John Capistrano
Paul Carasi
Refugio Cardenas
Dewayne Carey
Fernando Caro
Socorro Caro
David Carpenter
Robert Carrasco
Celeste Carrington
Dean Carter
Tracey Carter
Jose Casares
Charles Case
Gabriel Castaneda
Robert Castro
Steven Catlin
Daniel Cervantes
Steven Champion
Edward Charles
Erik Chatman
Juan Chavez
Steven Cheatham
Run Chhoun
Calvin Chism
William Choyce
Leonardo Cisneros
Kenneth Clair
Douglas Clark
Richard Clark
Royal Clark
William Clark
Dellano Cleveland
Herbert Coddington
Cynthia Coffman
Tecumseh Colbert
Stephen Cole
Scott Collins
Michael Combs
Carlos Contreras
George Contreras
Joseph Cook
Michael Cook
Kevin Cooper
Joseph Cordova
Glen Cornwell
Juan Coronado
Daniel Covarrubias
Robert Cowan
Michael Cox
Tiequon Cox
Charles Crawford
Mark Crew
Steven Crittenden
Gerald Cruz
Tomas Cruz
Armenia Cudjo
Raynard Cummings
Albert Cunningham
John Cunningham
Robert Curl
Jonathan D'arcy
Kerry Dalton
David Daniels
Jackson Daniels
Joseph Danks
James Daveggio
John Davenport
Richard Davis
Stanely Davis
Richard DeHoyos
Tim DePriest
Donald Debose
Omar Deen
Ronald Deere
Skylar Deleon
Anthony Delgado
Ronnie Dement
Gregory Demetrulias
Alex Demolle
Calvin Dennis
William Dennis
Anthony Dent
Colin Dickey
James Dixon
Jasari Donaldson
Keith Doolin
Martin Drews
Enrique Duenas
Dewey Duff
Jon Dunkle
Dean Dunlap
Aaron Dunn
Robert Dunson
Anh Duong
Douglas Dworak
Ernest Dykes
Ricky Earp
Robert Edwards
Marchand Elliott
Sonny Enraca
Scott Erskine
Curtis Ervin
Dennis Ervine
Angel Esparza
Antonio Espinoza
Johnny Espinoza
Pedro Espinoza
Susan Eubanks
Christopher Evans
Steve Evans
Robert Fairbank
Jonathan Fajardo
John Famalaro
Richard Farley
Jack Farnam
Curtis Fauber
James Fayed
Miguel Felix
Stevie Fields
Eusebio Fierros
Marcus Fletcher
Michael Flinner
Alfred Flores
Joseph Flores
Ralph Flores
Wayne Ford
Melvin Forte
Richard Foster
Ricky Fowler
Lonnie Franklin
Robert Frazier
Travis Frazier
Daniel Frederickson
Jack Friend
Jerry Frye
Keith Fudge
Freddie Fuiava
Robert Fuller
Robert Galvan
Richard Gamache
Randy Garcia
Todd Garton
Oscar Gates
Kenneth Gay
Christopher Geier
Johnaton George
David Ghent
John Ghobrial
Todd Givens
Ruben Gomez
Ivan Gonzales
John Gonzales
Veronica Gonzales
Frank Gonzalez
Jesse Gonzalez
Patrick Gordon
Pravin Govin
Virendra Govin
Jawaun Graham
Earl Green
Gary Grimes
Jose Guerra
Jose Guerrero
Alfred Gutierrez
Stephen Hajek
Kevin Haley
Arthur Halvorsen
Alexander Hamilton
Michael Hamilton
Jason Hann
Warren Hardy
Kai Harris
Lanell Harris
Maurice Harris
Willie Harris
Joseph Hart
Tyrone Harts
Cisco Hartsch
Jeffrey Hawkins
Anderson Hawthorne
Carlos Hawthorne
Royal Hayes
Larry Hazlett
James Heard
Harvey Heishman
Glenn Helzer
Paul Henderson
Christopher Henriquez
Francis Hernandez
George Hernandez
Ivan Hill
Michael Hill
Dannie Hillhouse
Mao Hin
Gary Hines
Eric Hinton
Richard Hirschfield
Duane Holloway
Karl Holmes
John Holt
Danny Horning
Eric Houston
Jackie Hovarter
Alphonso Howard
Demetrius Howard
Jaime Hoyos
Ryan Hoyt
Jeffery Hronis
Michael Huggins
Kristin Hughes
Mervin Hughes
Michael Hughes
Reyon Ingram
Phillip Jablonski
Bailey Jackson
Earl Jackson
Jonathan Jackson
Michael Jackson
Noel Jackson
Christopher Jasso
Daniel Jenkins
Glenn Jennings
Martin Jennings
Emrys John
Brian Johnsen
Billy Johnson
Cedric Johnson
Cleamon Johnson
Jerrold Johnson
Joe Johnson
Laverne Johnson
Lumord Johnson
Michael Johnson
Mila Johnson
Willie Johnson
Albert Jones
Bryan Jones
Ernest Jones
Glen Jones
Jeffrey Jones
Kiongozi Jones
Ronald Jones
Steven Jones
William Jones
Robert Jurado
Jimmy Kelley
Douglas Kelly
Horace Kelly
Darryl Kemp
Jerry Kennedy
John Kennedy
Eric Kimble
Corey King
Martin Kipp
William Kirkpatrick
Randolph Kling
Kim Kopatz
Randy Kraft
Rex Krebs
Michael Lamb
Andrew Lancaster
Daniel Landry
Kenneth Lang
Fermin Ledesma
Philian Lee
Thomas Lenart
Jose Leon
Eric Leonard
Richard Letner
Albert Lewis
John Lewis
Keith Lewis
Michael Lewis
Milton Lewis
Raymond Lewis
Robert Lewis
Travis Lewis
Christopher Lightsey
Gunner Lindberg
Daniel Linton
Steven Livaditis
David Livingston
Waymon Livingston
Keith Loker
Darrel Lomax
Kendrick Loot
Bobby Lopez
Juan Lopez
Michael Lopez
Eloy Loy
David Lucas
Phillip Lucero
Darnell Lucky
Johnathan Luther
Franklin Lynch
Armando Macias
Luis Maciel
Ricky Madison
Miguel Magallon
Belinda Magana
Hung Mai
James Majors
Joseph Manibusan
Abelino Manriquez
Jesse Manzo
Desi Marentes
Delaney Marks
James Marlow
Romaine Martin
Valerie Martin
Alberto Martinez
Carlos Martinez
Michael Martinez
Omar Martinez
Santiago Martinez
Tommy Martinez
Jarvis Masters
Tupoutoe Mataele
Robert Maury
Herbert McClain
Gene McCurdy
Donte McDaniel
Maureen McDermott
Charles McDowell
Timothy McGhee
Crandell McKinnon
Kenneth McKinzie
Anthony McKnight
Ronald McPeters
Richard McWhorter
Jose Mejorado
Angelo Melendez
James Melton
Harold Memro
Julian Mendez
Angel Mendoza
Huber Mendoza
Luis Mendoza
Manuel Mendoza
Martin Mendoza
Ronald Mendoza
Joseph Mercado
Justin Merriman
Kurt Michaels
Michelle Michaud
Andrew Mickel
Douglas Mickey
Denny Mickle
Johnny Miles
Tyrone Miller
David Mills
Jeffery Mills
Bruce Millsap
Donald Millwee
Brian Mincey
Joshua Miracle
Victor Miranda-Guerrero
Stephan Mitcham
Louis Mitchell
Carl Molano
Christian Monterroso
Joseph Montes
Richard Montiel
Richard Moon
Charles Moore
Ronald Moore
Ryan Moore
Joseph Mora
Alfonso Morales
Johnny Morales
Michael Morales
Valdamir Morelos
Edward Morgan
Allen Morrison
Barry Mosley
Johnny Mungia
Iftekhar Murtaza
John Myles
Giles Nadey
Evan Nakahara
Naresh Narine
Joseph Naso
Martin Navarette
Anthony Navarro
Eddie Nealy
Bernard Nelson
Sergio Nelson
Tanya Nelson
Lorenzo Newborn
Charles Ng
Lam Nguyen
Sandi Nieves
Joseph Nissensohn
William Noguera
Kenneth Nowlin
Daniel Nunez
James O'Malley
Lester Ochoa
Sergio Ochoa
James Odle
Anthony Oliver
Jose Orosco
Lance Osband
Raymond Oyler
Samreth Pan
Hooman Panah
Rodrigo Paniagua
Calvin Parker
Gerald Parker
Ka Pasasouk
William Payton
Kevin Pearson
Michael Pearson
Brett Pensinger
Jesus Penuelas
Richard Penunuri
Louis Peoples
Christian Perez
John Perez
Joseph Perez
Clifton Perry
Scott Peterson
Richard Phillips
Santiago Pineda
Scott Pinholster
Noel Plata
Milton Pollock
Christopher Poore
Aswad Pops
Thomas Potts
Carl Powell
Troy Powell
Curtis Price
Cleophus Prince
William Proctor
David Raley
Irving Ramirez
Juan Ramirez
Richard Ramirez
William Ramos
Pedro Rangel
Ruben Rangel
Stephen Redd
David Reed
Ennis Reed
Mark Reilly
Robert Rhoades
Jean Rices
Jason Richardson
Charles Riel
Billy Riggs
Cuitlatuac Rivera
Samuel Rivera
Malcolm Robbins
Larry Roberts
James Robinson
Angelina Rodriguez
Antonio Rodriguez
Jerry Rodriguez
Luis Rodriguez
David Rogers
Glen Rogers
Ramon Rogers
Ricardo Roldan
Gerardo Romero
Orlando Romero
Gabriel Ronquillo
Craig Ross
Brooke Rottiers
Charles Rountree
Guy Rowland
Rudolph Roybal
Rudy Ruiz
David Rundle
Magdaleno Salazar
Ramon Salcido
Richard Samayoa
Mary Samuels
Rodney San Nicolas
Juan Sanchez
Teddy Sanchez
Vincent Sanchez
Edgardo Sanchez-Fuentes
Ricardo Sanders
Ronald Sanders
Ramon Sandoval
John Sapp
Cathy Sarinana
Raul Sarinana
William Satele
Christopher Sattiewhite
Mark Schmeck
Michael Schultz
David Scott
James Scott
Royce Scott
Robert Scully
Christopher Self
Herminio Serna
Ropati Seumanu
Jeffrey Sheldon
Wesley Shermantine
Donald Shorts
Theodore Shove
Mauricio Silva
Daniel Silveria
Richard Simon
Mitchell Sims
Vaene Sivongxxay
Michael Slaughter
Charles Smith
Donald Smith
Floyd Smith
Gregory Smith
Gregory Smith
Robert Smith
Prentice Snow
Janeen Snyder
Michael Soliz
Morris Solomon
Matthew Souza
Christopher Spencer
Douglas Stankewitz
Darren Stanley
Gerald Stanley
Deondre Staten
Cary Stayner
Maurice Steskal
Charles Stevens
Richard Stitely
Howard Streeter
Arturo Suarez
William Suff
Anthony Sully
Kesaun Sykes
Ignacio Tafoya
Gregory Tate
Brandon Taylor
Freddie Taylor
Keith Taylor
Robert Taylor
Alex Thomas
Correll Thomas
Hilbert Thomas
Justin Thomas
Keith Thomas
Michael Thomas
Regis Thomas
Catherine Thompson
James Thompson
John Thomson
Mark Thornton
Michael Thornton
Derlyn Threats
Christopher Tobin
Marco Topete
Anthony Townsel
Ronald Tran
John Travis
Dung Trinh
James Trujeque
Jamar Tucker
Paul Tuilaepa
Richard Tully
Chester Turner
Melvin Turner
Richard Turner
Alfredo Valdez
Richard Valdez
Alfredo Valencia
Pedro Valles
Ronnie Vang
Eduardo Vargas
Scott Varner
Chauncey Veasley
Nathan Verdugo
Javier Victorianne
Richard Vieira
Ricardo Villa
Sean Vines
Lester Virgil
John Visciotti
Loi Vo
Brendt Volarvich
Anthony Wade
Tauno Waidla
Billy Waldon
Marvin Walker
Randall Wall
Keone Wallace
Michael Walters
Carmen Ward
Paul Watkins
Paul Watson
Benjamin Watta
Fred Weatherton
La Twon Weaver
Ward Weaver
Dennis Webb
David Welch
Marcus Wesson
Erran West
David Westerfield
Daniel Whalen
Leroy Wheeler
Michael Whisenhunt
Gregory Whiteside
Barry Williams
Bob Williams
Corey Williams
Darnell Williams
David Williams
Dexter Williams
George Williams
George Williams
Jack Williams
Manling Williams
Robertlee Williams
Andre Wilson
Byron Wilson
Javance Wilson
Lester Wilson
Robert Wilson
Grayland Winbush
Steve Woodruff
Daniel Wozniak
Theodore Wrest
William Wright
Edward Wycoff
Tony Yonko
Donald Young
Jeffrey Young
Timothy Young
Enrique Zambrano
Samuel Zamudio
David Zanon
Conrad Zapien
Louis Zaragoza
Francisco Zavala

Additional credits: Editing by Mark McGonigle | Design by Lily Mihalik | Development by Evan Wagstaff

Sources: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Times reporting