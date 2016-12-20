These are the 749 inmates awaiting execution on California's death row

In November, California voters narrowly approved Proposition 66, which speeds up the legal process leading to an execution. The California Supreme Court blocked that measure weeks later, in order to take time to consider a lawsuit challenging it. Voters had rejected another death penalty measure on the same ballot, Proposition 62, which would have ended the state's death penalty and changed sentences to life without parole. The state hasn't executed a prisoner in a decade. Thirteen men have been put to death since the death penalty was restored here in 1978.

Here's a look at the 728 men and 21 women currently on death row. Click on the photos to learn more about the crimes that put them there.