Newsom dismisses criticism over his moratorium on California death row executions

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday defended his decision to ban all California death row executions, saying he had to act because the state was on the verge of approving a new method of lethal injection that likely would have led to dozens of executions.
Newsom signed an executive order imposing a moratorium on capital punishment — a decision he argued was a moral necessity and in the interest of justice.
The Democratic governor, a longtime opponent of the death penalty, said he would not take part in executing prisoners knowing that many death row inmates in California and other states have been exonerated, providing proof of flaws in the criminal justice system.
“I cannot sign off on executing hundreds and hundreds of human beings, knowing — knowing — that among them will be innocent human beings,” Newsom told reporters at a press conference in the Capitol.
California’s death row includes 25 inmates who have exhausted their appeals, putting them at the front of the line if executions resumed. The last time California executed a prisoner was in 2006, after a series of legal challenges to the method of lethal injection.
Pro-death penalty groups were outraged by the governor’s decision. Kent Scheidegger, legal director of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, called Newsom’s actions “an abuse of power.”
Scheidegger said families of murder victims could challenge Newsom in court, but he was not sure if the result would be worth the effort.
“It was very disappointing, because it not only ignores the sensitivities of victims, but it also ignores the will of the people and that’s a serious problem,” said Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Lancaster), a former California Highway Patrol officer. “We are not going to sit idly by and let it happen.”
Newsom imposed the moratorium through his constitutional power to grant reprieves for prisoners, which the governor argued was well within his legal authority.
Newsom’s order will prevent the state from putting prisoners to death by granting temporary reprieves to all 737 condemned inmates on California’s death row, the largest in the nation. It will immediately close the execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison and scuttle the state’s ongoing efforts to devise a constitutional method for lethal injection. No inmate will be released and no sentence or conviction will be altered, the order says.
Newsom’s decision comes about two years after California voters rejected a ballot measure to repeal the death penalty and approved a competing measure to fast-track the appeals process, potentially speeding up executions.
Newsom said California voters knew he was a strong and vocal opponent of the death penalty when they elected him overwhelmingly in November.