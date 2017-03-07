A side-by-side comparison of Obamacare and the GOP’s replacement plan
A guide to what’s covered under the Affordable Care Act and the proposed Republican healthcare plan
Changes in insurance subsidies
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study people who are older, lower-income, or live in areas with higher premiums (like Alaska and Arizona) receive larger tax credits under the ACA than they would under the Republican replacement. Some people who are younger, higher-income, or live in areas with lower premiums (like Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Washington) may receive larger assistance under the replacement plan.