A side-by-side comparison of Obamacare and the GOP’s replacement plan

Changes in insurance subsidies

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study people who are older, lower-income, or live in areas with higher premiums (like Alaska and Arizona) receive larger tax credits under the ACA than they would under the Republican replacement. Some people who are younger, higher-income, or live in areas with lower premiums (like Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Washington) may receive larger assistance under the replacement plan.

Change in assistance between the ACA and Republican replacement 27 Age $20,000 $30,000 -$3,000 +$3,000 -$2,000 +$2,000 -$1,000 +$1,000 No change $40,000 $50,000 $75,000 $100,000 Annual income 40 60