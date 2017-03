Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has significant influence on President Trump's administration, having placed former staffers and associates in key positions. Sessions, who shares Trump's hard-line view on immigration enforcement, was the first senator to endorse Trump's candidacy. Here's where Sessions' former staffers and close associates have landed, including at some of the most senior levels of the White House.

Dearborn is Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff, running outreach to Congress He was also the executive director of Trump’s transition team Dearborn was Sessions’ former chief of staff Rick Dearborn Miller was communications director in Sessions’ Senate office Sessions serves as U.S. attorney general under Trump Miller is a senior advisor to Trump. He is an architect of Trump's strict immigration orders and wrote Trump's inaugural address