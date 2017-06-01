Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- President Trump is expected to pull the United States from the Paris climate accord
- Michael Flynn and Trump's personal lawyer among seven subpoenaed in Russia investigation
- Why Trump might be too optimistic aboutChina's 'handling' of North Korea's missile tests
|Jonathan Kaiman
The narrative is becoming familiar. North Korea test-fires a missile; the White House issues a vaguely worded threat; and the cycle of tensions continues unabated.
On Monday morning, North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile, its third in as many weeks.
The projectile flew for six minutes, then landed in the waters near Japan.
Then President Trump took to Twitter.
With so much else in the American political news cycle — deadly stabbings in Portland, Ore., Trump’s meetings in Europe, the FBI’s inquiry into Trump’s possible Russia ties — the tweet has gotten lost in the mix. Yet if the president’s words are to be taken at face value, they may suggest a misreading of the rapidly evolving situation in Northeast Asia.
Here’s what’s been happening, and why Trump’s response may have been overly optimistic.
Michael Flynn and Trump's personal lawyer among seven subpoenaed in Russia investigation
|David S. Cloud and Joseph Tanfani
The House Intelligence Committee issued seven subpoenas Wednesday, ramping up its investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and into whether names of President Trump’s associates were improperly revealed in classified intelligence reports.
Subpoenas went to Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, and to the president’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen. The Senate Intelligence Committee and a federal grand jury in Virginia also have issued subpoenas for Flynn’s business records.
In a statement, the House committee said it had issued subpoenas seeking “testimony, personal documents and business records” from Flynn and Cohen. It also approved subpoenas for the Flynn Intel Group LLC and for Michael D. Cohen & Associates PC.
“We hope and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation. We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead,” Rep. K. Michael Conaway (R-Texas), the committee chairman, and Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), the ranking member, said in a statement.