What you need to know about Jeff Sessions and why he's under fire over contacts with Russia

New revelations about Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year caused a firestorm in Washington on Thursday, prompting Democratic demands for his resignation and even Republican calls for Sessions to recuse himself from an FBI investigation examining Russian meddling in the election.

Let’s unpack why the issue could have a big impact on Trump and his closest associates.

Who is Jeff Sessions?

Before he was confirmed by the Senate as Trump’s attorney general last month, the 70-year-old spent two decades in the Senate representing Alabama, which he previously served as state attorney general. He was also one of Trump’s closest advisors during the campaign, counseling the Republican candidate on immigration and foreign policy and speaking frequently on his behalf in public.

How close is he to Trump?

Sessions endorsed Trump more than a year ago, becoming the first member of Congress to do so. He was a constant presence on the campaign trail and has been particularly influential on immigration policy. The two men share strong views that were once considered far outside the GOP mainstream, including the belief that even legal immigration should be limited further.

Sessions’ former Senate aide, 31-year-old Stephen Miller, serves as Trump’s senior policy advisor. He helped craft some of Trump’s most fiery campaign rhetoric as well as early executive orders cracking down on immigration and one that was blocked in the courts that halted travel to the U.S. for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

So what’s wrong with him talking to Russians?

Nothing, by itself. But there are several issues in this case. Let’s start with the most basic one: Sessions testified under oath during his Senate hearing that he never spoke with the Russian government.

“I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians,” Sessions testified, while replying to a question from Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, a Democrat.

When did he meet with the Russians?

He held two meetings with Kislyak, in July and September. The Washington Post first reported the contacts Wednesday night. The September meeting took place in Sessions’ office. A brief July meeting took place after an event with the Heritage Foundation.

What does Sessions say about this?

After the meetings were reported, Sessions modified his stance, saying he never met with the Russian government specifically to discuss campaign issues. Justice Department officials say Sessions, then a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, met with Kislyak to discuss relations between the two countries.

Is that really such a big deal? Don’t politicians fudge the truth all the time?

Doing so under oath is a big problem. Sessions raised the issue as a fundamental concern during President Clinton’s impeachment, ultimately voting to remove him from office.

“I am concerned about a president under oath, being alleged to have committed perjury. I hope that he can rebut that and prove that did not happen,” Sessions said at the time. “… In America, and Supreme Court, and the American people believe no one is above the law.”

Now Sessions is the country’s chief law enforcement officer, overseeing agents and prosecutors around the country who gather and depend on the veracity of sworn testimony every day.

Session must have had an easy confirmation since he served in the Senate

Far from it. Sessions had one of the toughest, drawing intense opposition from Democrats and progressive interest groups, who said his views on immigration, gay rights, abortion and other issues were extreme. The Senate rejected Sessions for a federal judgeship in 1986 after testimony that he had made racist comments, including a crack about the Ku Klux Klan being OK with him, “until I found out they smoked pot.”

After debates that included the forced removal of liberal Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sessions was confirmed as attorney general by a 52-47 vote, with support from just one Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

You said there were several issues. What are the other ones?

The other big one involves Russia. The intelligence community has concluded that the Russian government deliberately meddled in the November election, with the intent of helping Trump and hurting his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

The FBI and other federal agencies are investigating whether Trump’s associates and campaign aides had contact with Russian officials in the months leading up to the election.

Sessions oversees the FBI.

This sounds familiar

Well, yes. There have been lots of stories about Trump allies getting bad publicity for meeting with Russians.

Did anything come of reports of contacts between the Russians and Trump allies?