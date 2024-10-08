These maps show where Gascón and Hochman need to win over votes in the race for L.A. County district attorney

By and

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón and former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman are headed to a runoff next month. As the two candidates campaign, they will need to win over the 59% of voters that supported other candidates as well as the large number of L.A. County voters who did not come out for the primary.

Since March, Hochman has pulled ahead in the polls. The most recent survey from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows that 51% of likely voters would vote for him and 21% would vote for the incumbent Gascón. Almost a third of voters remain undecided.

George Gascón

Headshot of George Gascón

25.2%

370,654 votes

Nathan Hochman

Headshot of Nathan Hochman

15.9%

234,509 votes

The money flowing into their campaigns show a similar pattern to the polls. Hochman’s fundraising since March outpaced Gascón’s by more than 11 times, according to a Times analysis of campaign contribution filings as of Sept. 21.

In the primary, Gascón’s votes came mainly from the city of Los Angeles, while Hochman did better in the South Bay, affluent parts of the Westside and southeast L.A. Most of the primary’s other 11 challengers now back Hochman.

Winner by neighborhood

Leading by more votes

More votes per square feet

Other

Gascón

Hochman

Leading by more votes

More votes per square feet

Other

Gascón

Hochman

Leading by more votes

More votes per square feet

Gascón

Hochman

Other

Los Angeles County

Lancaster

Palmdale

Santa Clarita

5

405

Beverly Hills

Downtown

Santa Monica

110

Long Beach

Los Angeles County

Lancaster

Palmdale

Santa Clarita

5

405

Beverly Hills

Downtown

Santa Monica

110

Long Beach

Renters vs. homeowners

Renters make up more than half of L.A. County households. In the primary, Gascón did well with these voters, winning 88% of majority renter neighborhoods, which are largely on the Westside and downtown. Hochman won nearly half of neighborhoods with a majority of homeowners such as Palos Verdes, Malibu and the San Gabriel Valley.

In the most recent poll, both owners (61%) and renters (41%) were more likely to vote for Hochman than Gascón. Just 27% of renters said they would vote for Gascón, while 31% were still undecided.

Majority renters

Majority owners

Lancaster

Palmdale

Santa Clarita

Malibu

Beverly Hills

Santa Monica

La Mirada

Long Beach

Majority renters

Majority owners

Majority owners

Lancaster

Palmdale

Santa Clarita

Malibu

Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills

Santa Monica

Santa Monica

La Mirada

Long Beach

Long Beach

Majority renters

Beverly Hills

Santa Monica

Long Beach

Majority owners

Lancaster

Palmdale

Santa Clarita

Malibu

La Mirada


Looking closer at neighborhoods by renters versus homeowners gives a clearer picture of how the candidates split the primary vote. The Times analyzed precincts by neighborhood to understand how different areas voted. Let’s take a closer look at these neighborhoods.

A little over half of Latino voters and 40% Black voters told the Berkeley pollsters that they would vote for Hochman over Gascón. Surveys show that older, wealthier voters tend to support Hochman, while younger, less wealthy voters mostly remain undecided.

See how your neighborhood voted

There are more than 260 neighborhoods within Los Angeles County. How does yours compare? Click on the map to find out.

The map shows the margin of victory and density of votes by voting precinct in the March primary. Each color represents the candidate who received the most votes.

Leading by more votes

More votes per square feet

Other

Gascón

Hochman

Leading by more votes

More votes per square feet

Other

Gascón

Hochman

Leading by more votes

More votes per square feet

Gascón

Hochman

Other

Here's where Hochman and Gascón need to win over voters

Compared with the 2020 general election, Gascón retained most of the neighborhoods that voted for him. Almost all of the areas that supported former Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey went for Hochman.

The third-, fourth- and fifth-place candidates secured nearly a combined 30% of the votes and each had geographic clusters of support. Gascón and Hochman will need to focus on these areas in order to win in November.

Lancaster

10

West Covina

Los Angeles

Palmdale

5

Whittier

14

710

Santa Clarita

Downey

Compton

San Fernando

10

Huntington Park

Bell Gardens

110

Compton

Lancaster

Palmdale

5

14

Santa Clarita

San Fernando

10

West Covina

Los Angeles

Whittier

710

Downey

Compton

10

Huntington Park

Bell Gardens

110

Compton

10

Lancaster

10

Huntington Park

West Covina

Los Angeles

Palmdale

Bell Gardens

5

Whittier

14

710

Santa Clarita

110

Compton

Downey

Compton

San Fernando

Hatami lives in Santa Clarita and spent much of his career working as a prosecutor in the Antelope Valley and Van Nuys.

The neighborhoods that L.A. County Superior Court Judge Debra Archuleta won are all majority Latino neighborhoods. They are clustered around Pico Rivera, Whittier and Santa Fe Springs.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Maria Ramirez’s support was primarily in Southeast L.A., including Lynwood and Paramount.

Hatami and Ramirez have since endorsed Hochman. He has also received backing from McKinney and two other former candidates, David S. Milton and Craig Mitchell, both L.A. County Superior Court judges.

Momentum has shifted to Hochman after primary

With a total of $8.7 million raised as of Sept. 21, Hochman has been able to blanket the county with TV advertisements. Gascón has raised just shy of $1 million. Nearly 80% of Hochman’s donors are based in L.A. County, while less than half of Gascón’s support comes from L.A.

After the primary, Hochman's campaign received an uptick of donations from areas that Gascón won, such as Pasadena, where he got more than double the number of votes. In the last two months, polls show support for Hochman has grown 6 percentage points.