Hanna Sender is the director of Data and Graphics at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom, Sender was a visual editor at the Wall Street Journal across multiple sections, including Page One enterprise, investigations, lifestyle, sports and breaking news. Previously, Sender was a weekend business and finance graphics editor at the Journal and launched a new business and finance features section for the Saturday paper. Before joining the Journal, she was a senior data visuals editor for the International Business Times. She has been an adjunct lecturer at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York. Sender has a bachelor of arts degree in culture and media studies from Eugene Lang College and a bachelor of fine arts degree in communication design from Parsons School of Design at the New School.