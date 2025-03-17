Devotion
Love was in the air, or maybe it always is. I recently kept finding myself in conversations with artists and writers about love and dating. Tumi Adeleye wanted to do a photo essay on the first date — that moment of meeting someone, the outfit you put together, the coy demeanor you wear at dinner. Adeleye played out this dynamic in the romantic setting of Soho Warehouse in downtown L.A., two lovers wearing their hearts on their sleeves. We’ve published the luscious photo essay and followed it with a hilarious piece of flash fiction by A. Cerisse Cohen, who also reflects on dating in L.A., albeit from the more torturous side.
The idea of love is at the core of our spring issue, the Devotion issue. Each of these stories explores a form of reverence and worship: for that iconic Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton bag, for exquisite trees (see: Charles Gaines), for the ancient art of clowning, for the loved one you recently lost, for the city you live in. Devotion takes time and energy, and at least some obsession. We devote ourselves to causes, religions and people. But it is the devotion to art that takes center stage in these pages.
Our cover story is on Paz de la Huerta, the famed actor and model whose image has been hard to disentangle from controversies and scandals, most prominently the Harvey Weinstein trials. For this story, De la Huerta set out to recreate her image — this time, on her own terms. This is a story of devotion on many levels: to oneself, to image making, to those you idolize.
The story all came to be because Devan Díaz, an admirer, saw on Instagram that De la Huerta was seeking help with staging a glamorous photo shoot of herself. Díaz reached out, and from there she helped realize De la Huerta’s vision by organizing a trip to L.A. with a team of artists, including photographer SebastiancAcero. For the shoot, De la Huerta wanted to inhabit the roles of three characters, “three viable paths her life could’ve taken”: the ghost of Marilyn Monroe, a mother and a whore. And so she did, starting one Sunday placing roses at Monroe’s grave and ending it by stripteasing in her bedroom at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Díaz makes space for each of these characters that De la Huerta holds inside of her, and the result is a moving piece, a testament to Díaz’s own devotion to her complex subject. It reads like nothing else previously written on De la Huerta, and further unsettles and expands her image.
Some of my favorite essays, photographs and artworks are ones that feel like exercises in love. I keep thinking of that quote from EJ Hill: “Tenderness is our superpower.” I like to think of this March issue as a collection of love stories, made possible because of the tireless devotion of artists.
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editorial Director
Image logo by Jessica de Jesus Los Angeles Times
Grief doesn’t end or stop. But there’s a comfort in thatPeople always say, “Time heals everything.” But does grief ever really go away? Read the story 🫂
‘Beautiful, happy, dopamine-injected.’ Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami’s frenzied comebackThe reissue is having its second drop on March 14. The release will see a total of around 200 pieces. Read the story 🌸
Get your copy
Issue 33: DevotionOrder now
The artist Charles Gaines, his beauty and poignanceThe poignance of Gaines’ practice lies in his ability to form entirely new, generative structures — a mindset with profound implications beyond art-making. Read the story 🌳
A fool’s journey: Notes from a clowning workshopUnderneath layers and layers of socialization, we each have a clown willing to risk heartbreak for joy. Read the story 🤡
Curiosity at its peak: An ode to the first date, and finally opening one’s heart bareAt Soho Warehouse, two lovers wear their hearts on their sleeves. Read the story 💘
Flash fiction: Apartment shopping in the City of AngelsI’d assumed that apartment shopping would be hell, but this was really something else. Read the story 💘
‘There must be room for something new.’ Yesika Salgado holds L.A. closeIn the days after the fires, people around L.A. found pages from books on their doorsteps and sidewalks. Here, we’ve collected some of those pages, and accompanied them with a poem by Salgado. Read the story 📜
Spring’s most thoughtful fashion in 7 itemsHow do you express your devotion? This spring, craft meaning with new styles from Tory Burch to Prada. Read the story 👜
12 March launches and L.A. happenings you won’t want to missThis month brings new drops from Bottega Veneta and Weekend Max Mara, the opening of the Corita Art Center and more. Read the story 🖼️
Issue 32
CelebrityPresenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
Explore the issue
Issue 31
Lost & FoundPresenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
Explore the issue
Issue 30
LuxuryPresenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
Explore the issue
Issue 29
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
Explore the issue
Issue 28
LineagePresenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
Explore the issue
Issue 27
HomemakingPresenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
Explore the issue
Issue 26
ReveriePresenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
Explore the issue
Issue 25
SpringPresenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
Explore the issue
Issue 24
ConveyancePresenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
Explore the issue
Issue 23
SlippingPresenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
Explore the issue
Issue 22
LuxuryImage Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
Explore the issue
Issue 21
Image MakersMeet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
Explore the issue
Issue 20
DiscourseWelcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
Explore the issue
Issue 19
ClearanceArchitecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
Explore the issue
Issue 18
MissionPresenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
Explore the issue
Issue 17
OfferingImage is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
Explore the issue
Issue 16
InteriorityUntold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
Explore the issue
Issue 15
DiasporaRestaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
Explore the issue
Issue 14
ElevationWhy is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
Explore the issue
Issue 13
Image MakersA new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
Explore the issue
Issue 12
CommitmentSpirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
Explore the issue
Issue 11
RenovationWhat if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
Explore the issue
Issue 10
ClarityL.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
Explore the issue
Issue 9
FunctionAin’t no party like an L.A. party
Explore the issue
Issue 8
DesertedA journey to the end of the world
Explore the issue
Issue 7
SurvivalIn this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
Explore the issue
Issue 6
EnergyCelebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
Explore the issue
Issue 5
ReverenceAn exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
Explore the issue
Issue 4
Image MakersA celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
Explore the issue
Issue 3
Parents are cool!A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
Explore the issue
Issue 2
L.A. — We See You!How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
Explore the issue
Issue 1
RemembranceTrue style, after all, is time travel.
Explore the issue