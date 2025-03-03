12 March launches and L.A. happenings you won’t want to miss

Weekend Max Mara X Sebago

(Max Mara)

A penny loafer with subtle studs and detachable tassels? Weekend Max Mara and Sebago have our attention with their new, three-year co-branded collaboration, launching with a reimagining of Sebago’s iconic Dan penny loafer, a cult shoe that gained popularity among East Coast Ivy Leaguers in the 1950s. Crafted from smooth brushed leather and featuring hand-sewn details, the Dan penny loafer also features a durable waterproof sole in natural leather. The shoe is available in brown, burgundy and black, with the Weekend Max Mara butterfly stud applied on the side of each shoe too. Available now. us.weekendmaxmara.com

L.A. Rebellion at the Getty Center

L.A. Rebellion filmmakers Steve Tatsukawa, Rufus Howard, Eddie Wong, and Larry Clark at a UCLA Ethnocommunications “Locations” class in Locke, CA. (Robert A. Nakamura; Courtesy PBS SoCal)

Filmmaker Julie Dash, curator LeRonn Brooks, and directors Bryant Griffin and Kitty Hu are coming together to celebrate the artists of the L.A. Rebellion — the Black, Asian, Chicano and Native American artists and filmmakers who emerged from UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television in the years after the 1965 Watts uprising. The filmmakers who came out of this historic moment developed revolutionary styles that challenged Hollywood’s restrictive representation of minorities. This event will feature a screening of the Emmy-winning “Artbound” episode “L.A. Rebellion: A Cinematic Movement” alongside Dash’s 1975 short film, “Four Women.” A conversation with the filmmakers on the historical and contemporary role of Black film as a revolutionary practice will follow the screening. Wednesday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles. getty.edu

Bottega Veneta Ciao Ciao Bag

(Bottega Veneta)

Bottega Veneta knows a thing or two about bags. Representing the gold standard of leather artisanship and contemporary design, its new SS25 Ciao Ciao bag is no exception. Meaning both “hello” and “goodbye,” the bag name conveys a playful nature, evident in details like its hidden hook closure. With one simple adjustment, the bag flap can be closed at the front for a classic shape or attached to the interior intrecciato tramezza (pocket) for a more slouched look. For added flexibility, the bag also features a top handle for hand carry and a removable strap for crossbody wear. Available now. bottegaveneta.com

Corita Art Center

Corita Kent, life-new life, 1966, serigraph, 28 x 25 in. (Image courtesy of the Corita Art Los Angeles corita.org)

Corita Kent at conference, c. 1967. (Image courtesy of the Corita Art Los Angeles corita.org)

The work of Corita Kent — an innovative artist, educator and social justice advocate often referred to as the “Pop-Art Nun” — is now more accessible than ever with the official opening of Corita Art Center (CAC) in the heart of the Los Angeles Arts District. Its inaugural exhibition, “Heroes and Sheroes,” pays homage to important figures including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, Robert F. Kennedy and Cesar Chavez. Among educational workshops and activities, CAC also will offer access to a comprehensive archive of Kent’s life and works. Admission is free; reservations are required. Opening March 8. 811 Traction Ave., #3A, Los Angeles. corita.org

David Hammons and Charles Gaines at Hauser & Wirth

Charles Gaines, “Numbers and Trees: Tanzania, Series 1, Baobab, Tree #4, Maasai,” 2024, acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, photograph. (Fredrik Nilsen Studio)

Cover of ‘David Hammons’ (2024). (Courtesy Hauser & Wirth Publishers)

Leading contemporary and modern art gallery Hauser & Wirth has a jam-packed spring season. Two must-see shows: Charles Gaines’ “Numbers and Trees, The Tanzania Baobabs,” on view until May 24 at Hauser & Wirth West Hollywood, showcasing new Plexiglas works based on photographs of baobab trees that the artist shot during a trip to Tanzania in 2023, and David Hammons’ “Concerto in Black and Blue,” on view until June 1 at Hauser & Wirth Downtown Los Angeles, presented for the first time since its debut over 20 years ago. 8980 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, and 901 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles. hauserwirth.com

GYOPO X Audrey Nuna X Danbi Lunar New Year Collection

(Angeline Woo; Courtesy of GYOPO)

To celebrate the Year of the Wood Snake, L.A.’s GYOPO — a collective of diasporic Korean cultural and art professionals — has launched a two-piece wearable collaboration with L.A.-based musician Audrey Nuna and designer Lisa Danbi Park of the eponymous brand danbi. According to GYOPO, “the Year of the Wood Snake beckons the shapeshifting, shedding, patience and transformation we all need.” Layer both tops to conjure the feeling of a snake’s second skin. Available now. gyopo.shop

Studio Symoné Residency at Sip & Sonder

(Studio Symoné)

Studio Symoné is a beauty media platform founded by writer Darian Symoné Harvin. Her viral social media series featuring interviews with shoppers at local L.A. beauty supply stores was inspired by her work as a reporter covering beauty at the intersection of politics and pop culture. As a continuation of this dialogue, Studio Symoné has partnered with Sip & Sonder Inglewood, a Black-owned cafe and roaster, for an ongoing residency. The “Studio Hours” program takes place Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering weekly work sessions where folks can come to study, dream, conspire and contribute to Harvin’s first edition of the Studio Symoné zine, which will focus on telling stories in the L.A. beauty communities. Every other Friday from 3-5 p.m., Harvin will DJ as part of her “In the Lab” series. 108 S. Market St., Inglewood. sipandsonder.com

Jil Sander Olfactory Series 1

(Jil Sander)

Designed under the guidance of co-creative directors Lucie Meier and Luke Meier, Jil Sander Olfactory Series 1 is a collection of fragrances that fuse botany and technology with the brand’s iconic design codes across six unisex formulas. Each fragrance is infused with three natural ingredients — the synthetic molecules of aldehydes, alcohol from upcycled carbon emissions and water — to reach the “highest degree of olfactory clarity and expression.” “The fragrances were created with the best technologies,” says the brand, “to evoke the profound resonances between mother nature and human nature and express our deepest emotions.” Available now. jilsander.com

Cool Moms at the Line with Tika Sumpter

Elise Peterson, host of Cool Moms (Craig Stanley)

“I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom” is the ultimate motto for Cool Moms, a podcast and community event series hosted by Elise Peterson featuring mothers who prioritize their passions. Past Cool Moms guests include Ricki Lake, Evelynn Escobar and Brooke DeVard. With storytelling at its heart, Cool Moms aims to build an inspired world of mothers and supporters by cultivating access to entrepreneurial, wellness and financial knowledge aiding in an equitable future for all mothers. This month, don’t miss Peterson’s live conversation with actor and certified cool mom Tika Sumpter. Tuesday, March 25, 6–8 p.m., at the Line Hotel Apartment Suite. 3515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. coolmomsworld.com

Staud Sport

(Staud)

L.A.’s favorite fashion brand for go-anywhere dresses and swoon-worthy handbags has answered our prayers and ventured into activewear with the launch of Staud Sport. As is to be expected, these aren’t your average gym clothes. Think convertible anoraks, packable neoprene ballet flats, oversize scrunchies that double as mini purses! Although Staud Sport is ideal for a workout, these pieces also seamlessly integrate into your wardrobe, ready to take you from Pilates to coffee or even a night out with style and ease, no matter the season. When asked about the newest category in the Staud world, Sarah “Staud” Staudinger, chief executive and creative director of Staud, said: “We’ve created a collection that delivers on comfort and performance without compromising style. These aren’t just clothes for sport — they’re clothes for life, because we believe life is sport.” Available now. staud.clothing

Design.Space

Memphis Tahiti lamp by Ettore Sottsass

Digital marketplace Basic.Space merges art fair and department store with Design.Space, an innovative “IRL-to-URL” experience designed to make world-class designers accessible to all. From archival pieces such as Jean Prouvé’s 1969 Total Filling Station to contemporary ones like Max Lamb armchairs created exclusively for Design.Space, there’s a gorgeous variety of art and architecture for everyone. After an invite-only, in-person event at the Pacific Design Center, all items will be available online March 31–April 2. designspace.la

Cartier at LAX

Cartier inaugurated its airport boutique on the West Coast of the United States at LAX on January 31. (Paul Vu)

Next time you’re traipsing through LAX, take refuge in the beachy design and blue hues of Cartier’s first airport boutique on the West Coast. Located in the Tom Bradley International Terminal, the store features a selection of the Maison’s signature jewelry, timepieces, fragrances and leather goods. Choose from classics such as Cartier’s iconic La Panthère fragrances, LOVE jewelry collection and Santos watches. stores.cartier.com

With contributing reporting by Alia Yee Noll.