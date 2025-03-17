Spring’s most thoughtful fashion in 7 items

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory items here.

Tory Burch, Embellished Slip Skirt, $1,198

This is the type of skirt that makes an outfit. Panels of silk lamé and chiffon paired with crystals and long, feather-like sequin embellishments might seem party-aesthetics only, but paired with a white tee and sandal, this slip skirt is everyday festive. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Baserange, Even Coat in clay, $650

Since 2012, Baserange has been devoted to creating some of the best minimal and modern, often unisex, silhouettes. The Even Coat in Clay is made from waxed cotton, providing water-repellent and wind resistant properties without the use of synthetic materials. Ideal for almost all weather conditions, this is a trend-proof wardrobe staple. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Lindquist, Big Ama Bag in brown, $880

Named to honor the Ama freedivers — a 2,000-year-old tradition of predominantly women-led divers who gather pearls and seafood in Japan — the bestselling Lindquist Big Ama Bag is a perfectly proportioned shoulder-carry bucket tote. Designed and manufactured in Rhode Island, it accommodates a 13” laptop or tablet, too. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Veja, Volley Sneaker in black, $145

Thanks to Veja, the sneaker market has a sustainable option. The Parisian footwear brand — now celebrating its 20th year — is known for transparency, fair trade and eco-conscious shoes without sacrificing style. All Veja sneakers are made with eco-friendly materials including Brazilian and Peruvian organic cotton, Amazonian rubber for its soles, and other innovative recycled materials. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Azlee, Custom Fingerprint Coin Medallion, from $3,150

Wear your devotion around your neck with the 18k Yellow Gold Custom Fingerprint Coin Medallion by jewelry label Azlee. Founder and designer Baylee Zwart is passionate about creating original, genderless jewelry, all handmade by a team of artisans in L.A. Order a double-sided version to have a different fingerprint on each side, add some sparkle with diamonds, or opt for a custom engraving. It’s all about that extra touch. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Prada Cotton Turtleneck Sweater, $1,470

Every wardrobe needs a touch of trompe l’oeil. Leave it to Miss Prada and her design partner Raf Simons to inject some humor into a beloved basic like the turtleneck. Faux bandana, wrinkle and dirt details elevate this already luxurious 100% cotton brown, striped top. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Leeann Huang, Mohair Apple Peel Knit Jacquard Zip-up Hoodie, $400

Mohair is back in a big way, and so is the appeal of this apple peel knit jacquard zip-up hoodie by L.A.’s own queen of quirk, Leeann Huang . Huang’s AW25 collection “Muzzy Picnic” was inspired by the designer’s own brief experience with vision loss, reflecting the dreamy, hazy sensation of viewing life through a “muzzy” lens. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Images courtesy of Tory Burch, Baserange, Lindquist, Veja, Azlee, Prada, and Leeann Huang