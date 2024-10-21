Luxury
What does luxury really mean? Contributing editor Romany Williams kicks us off with this open-ended question in her article for this issue. Inside, you’ll find a chorus of answers, each an equally valid interpretation of a word that is unusually charged.
For Steff Yotka, head of content at e-commerce platform Ssense, “true luxury is something that stands the test of your emotional time” — that shirt you bought with your best friend, your big brother’s soft sweater that you’ve kept since childhood. For contributing writer Dave Schilling, it’s the ability to tailor a piece of clothing until it perfectly molds to your body. For author Melissa Febos, luxury lies in the freedom to dress as you please, something she’s found in midlife.
Luxury, as defined by the writers and artists in these pages, is personal, intimate and within reach. The most luxurious objects and experiences pierce the surface, change us from within. Luxury is something we feel, both on a physical and emotional level, as Alyson Zetta Williams writes in an essay about the transformative effects of layering your lips with slick gloss.
A sub-theme that came up for this edition of our Luxury issue (our second to date) was beauty — how we care for and tend to our bodies. Photographer JJ Geiger went around L.A. to capture an overlooked luxury: the private world of bathrooms, places of ease and escape, where we bathe and soak and primp ourselves. And staff writer Julissa James spoke with artists and aestheticians around the city about their own beauty rituals, which became portraits of who these people are and how they’ve chosen to live. As Julissa writes: “A skin, hair or makeup routine is never just a skin, hair or makeup routine.”
Hair artist Tanya “Nena” Melendez has a memory of being a child and being confused by her mother’s habit of dyeing her hair and switching up her makeup all the time. “Why can’t she just be normal?” Melendez asked herself. It wasn’t until later that she understood that grooming was a form of “shape-shifting” for her mother, to gain access to spaces “she wouldn’t otherwise have been able to access.”
Melendez describes the two stunning hairpieces that she made for this issue as a kind of “armor” that both protect and heal their wearers as they move through the world. Drawing on her spiritual practice, Ifá, she incorporated imagery from nature into the pieces: an alligator and bee carved from gold, a stream of beads like a cascading waterfall, a rose in full bloom. It is the stuff of this Earth that gives us life, which is really the ultimate luxury.
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editorial Director
Image logo by Melissa Deckert For The Times
Is having your clothes tailored worth it?My relationship with clothes feels like a constant compromise: an acceptance that it will never quite be good enough. Read the story 🪡
Cruising toward my mid-40s has been a wonderful surprise — including in how I dressEvery time I think of my old idea of midlife — that dreary pasture full of drab linens — laughter bubbles out of me. Read the story 👟
She makes wigs like they’re armor. There’s a sweetness with a biteArtist Tanya “Nena” Melendez on making her original hairpieces. Read the story 👩🏾
Six beautiful bathrooms around L.A., six versions of luxuryFrom a “Blade Runner”-inspired aesthetic to a classic Art Deco tile, the designs of these bathrooms inspire ease and escape. Read the story 🛁
Get your copy
Issue 30: LuxuryOrder now
L.A. beauty rituals: Getting a facial with Andrea Ámez feels artistic, spiritual and holistic“It’s such a human experience, and that's what I really loved as a very sensitive, emotional person,” Ámez says. Read the story 🧖🏾♀️
L.A. beauty rituals: For Barrington Darius, cutting hair is math, it’s theory and it’s art“When I cut my hair, I feel like that aura has been turned up. Aura points going up. My conversations are sharp.” Read the story ✂️
L.A. beauty rituals: For Sebastian Hernandez, beauty doesn’t happen without uglinessFor this artist and DJ, the beauty ritual is best played out in bed. Read the story 🛏️
L.A. beauty rituals: Elyse Thoms on embracing your natural hair, skin and smileThe rapper and artist is redefining the beauty standards that she grew up with. Read the story 🪞
Lipsticks are like star signs. The color or brand you choose is just the tip of the icebergMy perverse love for lip stuff traces back to when I was 4 and first tried on my grandmother’s Clinique lipstick in Raspberry Glace. Read the story 💄
Scorpio has a polarizing reputation. And the rumors are at least partially trueA scorpion may have one tail, but it has two claws. Read the story 🥟
Take care of yourself with these feel-good fall essentialsJust because the temperature is cooling down, it doesn’t mean your look has to. Read the story 💃🏽
10 of fall’s finest drops, pop-ups and art happeningsFrom a new Birkenstock X Union collab to American Artist at LACMA, we’ve got your October calendar covered. Read the story 🖼️
Issue 29
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
Explore the issue
Issue 28
LineagePresenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
Explore the issue
Issue 27
HomemakingPresenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
Explore the issue
Issue 26
ReveriePresenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
Explore the issue
Issue 25
SpringPresenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
Explore the issue
Issue 24
ConveyancePresenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
Explore the issue
Issue 23
SlippingPresenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
Explore the issue
Issue 22
LuxuryImage Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
Explore the issue
Issue 21
Image MakersMeet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
Explore the issue
Issue 20
DiscourseWelcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
Explore the issue
Issue 19
ClearanceArchitecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
Explore the issue
Issue 18
MissionPresenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
Explore the issue
Issue 17
OfferingImage is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
Explore the issue
Issue 16
InteriorityUntold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
Explore the issue
Issue 15
DiasporaRestaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
Explore the issue
Issue 14
ElevationWhy is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
Explore the issue
Issue 13
Image MakersA new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
Explore the issue
Issue 12
CommitmentSpirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
Explore the issue
Issue 11
RenovationWhat if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
Explore the issue
Issue 10
ClarityL.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
Explore the issue
Issue 9
FunctionAin’t no party like an L.A. party
Explore the issue
Issue 8
DesertedA journey to the end of the world
Explore the issue
Issue 7
SurvivalIn this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
Explore the issue
Issue 6
EnergyCelebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
Explore the issue
Issue 5
ReverenceAn exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
Explore the issue
Issue 4
Image MakersA celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
Explore the issue
Issue 3
Parents are cool!A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
Explore the issue
Issue 2
L.A. — We See You!How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
Explore the issue
Issue 1
RemembranceTrue style, after all, is time travel.
Explore the issue