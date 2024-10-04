Take care of yourself with these feel-good fall essentials

(Jessica de Jesus / Los Angeles Times; Marc Jacobs; Celine; Osea; Merit Beauty; Thom Browne; Hermès; Acne Studios)

Marc Jacobs The Satin Bow Dress, $395

(James T. Murray / Marc Jacobs)

Don’t overlook the Marc Jacobs Satin Bow dress. While fancy at first, pair it with tights and layer it over a tee, and this little red dress will bring the heat in more ways than one, making it a great candidate for your fall wardrobe. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Celine Trapeze Mini Skirt in Patent Leather Lambskin, $2,950

(Celine)

Everybody should have some patent leather in their closet. Styled with an oversize knit sweater or a party top, this miniskirt, with its sleek and sumptuous sheen, will elevate any look. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Osea Malibu Undaria Algae Body Wash, $32

(Osea)

Experience the aromatherapeutic benefits of Osea Malibu’s citrus-scented Undaria Algae body wash. The seaweed-boosted, pH-balanced formula cleanses without stripping skin, making it a daily self-care essential. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Merit Beauty Flush Balm, $30

(Merit)

Get that sun-kissed look even on gray days with Merit’s cult favorite flush balm. The lightweight formula provides a touch of color that seamlessly blends with your natural skin texture. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Thom Browne Wool Fleece Cardigan , $1,850

(Thom Browne)

There’s always a place for prep, and Thom Browne sets the standard when it comes to this timeless aesthetic. As we transition into wintertime, this heirloom-quality cardigan will be your new cozy BFF. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Hermès Andy 26 Bad Boy Belt, $3,725

(Hermès)

Belt trends come and go, but you can’t go wrong with a black leather option. Originally debuted at the Hermès FW23 show, the Andy 26 Bad Boy belt is a seasonless staple with personality in its detachable silver chain. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Acne Studios Leather Buckle Mule, $1,000

(Acne Studios)

Square toes continue to reign heading into fall, and these mules are just the right amount of tough. Their thick rubber soles and low heels combine rugged work wear aesthetics with the convenience of a slipper. Purchase 👉🏽 here.