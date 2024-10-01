10 of fall’s finest drops, pop-ups and art happenings

Van Cleef & Arpels pop-up at South Coast Plaza

The ultimate in luxury, Van Cleef & Arpels has a pop-up at South Coast Plaza this fall. Interact with the Ludo collection, an array of Art Deco-influenced pieces inspired by Louis Arpels’ nickname. Created in 1934, the Ludo bracelet features updates like delicate mesh in hexagon and briquette motifs, woven by the maison’s craftsmen to heighten the effect of a supple ribbon. The metal is studded with precious and hard stones. Oct. 11–27. Jewel Court at South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa. vancleefarpels.com

Perez Bros at Charlie James Gallery

Born into a family of self-described “motor heads,” identical twin artist duo the Perez Brothers present “Firme,” a collection of detailed, monochrome paintings in vivid color, evoking the one-of-a-kind murals synonymous with lowrider car culture. Painting together, the brothers chose their subjects from a personal archive of photographs, gathered over a lifetime immersed in the lowrider scene. On view Sept. 21–Oct. 26. 969 Chung King Road, Los Angeles. cjamesgallery.com

Ganni Eyelet Ballerina Bow Ballet Flat

Are you a Ganni girl yet? The Danish brand has been taking over, winning admirers with its comfortable, fun designs and ambitious sustainability goals. You’ve probably seen its Buckle Ballerina flat everywhere, and this fall it’s launching a new silhouette that blends the delicate, feminine charm of a ballerina shoe with Ganni’s signature eyelet hardware. The Eyelet Bow Ballerina flat comes in shiny red, black patent and dark denim options, making it the most versatile style for fall. Available now. ganni.com

Keen X Highsnobiety

Part of Highsnobiety’s Not in New York collection, the latest drop from the streetwear publication turned fashion shopping destination features a collaboration with performance footwear and accessories brand Keen. The limited-edition shoes are a rework of Keen’s Jasper style in two colorways. The Downtown pair is dressed in pink suede while the Uptown pair is clad in polished black leather. Both have a durable rubber sole that’s fit for hiking or lifestyle wear. Available now. keenfootwear.com

“The Tennis Court” at Skylight Books

“The Tennis Court” by Nick Pachelli

In “The Tennis Court,” award-winning journalist (and former competitive tennis player) Nick Pachelli profiles and photographs 200 of the world’s most beautiful and significant tennis courts. He explores not just the heavyweights like Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis Club and Arthur Ashe but also epic indoor, urban and destination courts. This event is a must if you’re tennis-obsessed. Oct. 18, 7 p.m. 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles. skylightbooks.com

Birkenstock X Union Bimshire

“It’s a dream come true to be working with Birkenstock, a brand that I have been wearing damn near since before I hit puberty,” says Union owner and creative director Chris Gibbs about his upcoming collaboration with the storied footwear brand. Gibbs personally designed the Bimshire, a new hybrid clog featuring a combination of details from his favorite perennial Birkenstock styles, the Boston and the Zurich. With desert tones of gray, taupe, and sandy pink, the Bimshire is affectionately named after the island of Barbados, paying homage to Gibbs’ Bajan roots. Available Nov. 7. store.unionlosangeles.com

American Artist & Magdalena Suarez Frimkess at LACMA

Add these two exhibitions to your LACMA list. “The Monophobic Response” is a continuation of an ongoing series titled “Shaper of God” by American Artist, inspired by science fiction author Octavia Butler’s prophetic 1993 novel “Parable of the Sower.” Also on view this fall is “The Finest Disregard,” the first museum exhibition of Venezuelan-born, L.A.-based artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess, whose playful, humorous and deeply influential work spans five decades. “The Monophobic Response” on view Nov. 1-4, “The Finest Disregard” on view through Jan. 5. 5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles. lacma.org

Denim Dudes X American Rag Cie

Koske from Clutch Golf and Masato Kawajo at American Rag Warehouse.

Since 1984, American Rag Cie has been at the forefront of the L.A. vintage retail scene. This fall, it is partnering with Denim Dudes, a visionary in denim and casualwear, to launch Nothing New — offering seven L.A. brands the chance to mine American Rag’s vintage archive to create exclusive capsule collections. Brands include denim knitwear pioneer Knorts (as seen on SZA and Addison Rae), L.A.’s favorite embellisher and embroiderer Masato Kawajo, and expert upcyclers Object From Nothing. Available now. americanrag.com

Tee A. Corinne at Webber Gallery

“A Forest Fire Between Us” is an exhibition of works by West Coast-based photographer, lesbian sex activist and educator Tee A. Corinne (1943-2006) — and the most extensive solo presentation of Corrine’s photos to date. In her 2001 book “Intimacies,” Corrine writes: “If I became a ‘visible and accessible lesbian artist,’ it is because of the images I made to fill a perceived void, to fill those blank spaces where desire and questioning and transcendence converged, where my intellectual longings and seven years of university art training responded to the social and cultural forces set in motion in the 1960s.” On view Sept. 14–Nov. 30. 939 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles. webberrepresents.com

“Rising Signs: The Medieval Science of Astrology” at the Getty Museum

Rare astrology alert! “Rising Signs” explores medieval representations of the 12 signs of the zodiac through a fascinating selection of illustrations and devotional books from pre-modern Europe. The ornate and carefully preserved drawings showcase the mysteries of medieval astrology as it intersected with medicine, divination and daily life in the Middle Ages. On view Oct. 1–Jan. 5. 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles. getty.edu

