Some of our biggest stories come from readers. Do you know something important that should be covered by the Los Angeles Times? We want to hear it.

Use any of the methods below to tell us what you know, and send documentation, data, photographs or other records.

These are not channels to send press releases, submit an Op-Ed, write a letter to the editor, contact our Readers' Representative or ask questions about your subscription.

We are seeking newsworthy information about important topics, including allegations of wrongdoing or corruption. A strong tip is specific and includes evidence.