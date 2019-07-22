Guidelines for Submitting a Press Release

The Los Angeles Times receives hundreds of press releases every week. Unfortunately, The Times cannot guarantee to run any particular item, but a few simple procedures can help ensure that your release gets to the right editors and increase your chances of getting coverage.

What is a press release?

In general, a good press release is a concise, complete description of an upcoming news event; a timely report of an event that has just occurred; notification of important personnel or procedural changes in an organization; or other news or feature tips.

What is the best format?

Keep releases short.

Double-space.

Write clearly, addressing who, what, where, why and when in the first two paragraphs.

Identify the organization or individual sending the release and include the name and daytime phone number (with area code) of someone we can contact if we have questions.

Date the release and include whether the material is for immediate use or for release at a later date.

If you send materials to more than one of our sections simultaneously, attach a note telling us you are doing so. This will assist our editors in preventing duplication.

If the release is longer than one page, type "more" at the bottom of each page and identify following pages with either the subject of the release or the name of your organization.

Type "end" or "30" at the bottom of the last page.

Which section should get your release?

A thorough knowledge of the different sections of The Times, and of the kinds of stories each publishes, will enhance your chances of getting your information printed. Our editors are able to consider giving you coverage only if you send current, appropriate material.

Addresses and telephone numbers

If you are submitting a press release by mail, be sure to address your envelope to "(Section Name) Editor" using the section name to which your release pertains and also the main or regional address listed below. Press releases can be sent by e-mail to individual reporters or editors. Go to the Newsroom Directory for more information. All Times' e-mail addresses are firstname.lastname@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times

2310 E. Imperial Highway

El Segundo, CA 90245

(213) 237-5000

Follow-up calls on releases

Be highly selective with follow-up calls to your releases. Only call on the most important matters.

Common press release mistakes

Providing insufficient and inaccurate information. To be useful, releases must be complete, correct and specific.