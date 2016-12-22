'Bob' Wagner, active La Cañada Flintridge resident, dies

Robert C. ("Bob") Wagner, known locally for taking leadership roles in youth-related activities when his children were younger, succumbed Dec. 12 to lung cancer at the age of 87.

Bob and his wife, Nancy, were charter members of the Pop Warner Junior All American Football Team, for which he served as athletic director. He also served a stint as president of the La Cañada Youth House (today known as the Community Center) and taught Sunday school at La Cañada Presbtyerian Church.

"He loved being involved with young people," Nancy Wagner said of her husband.

Bob was also a past president of the board of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and was active in the local Toastmasters Club.

Born Dec. 27, 1929, on the East Coast, Bob left high school to join the U.S. Air Force at the age of 18 and was assigned to Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. He completed his high school work during his assignment there and after being discharged in 1952 attended Boston University, where he met Nancy. The couple wed in December 1953.

Bob took a job with New England Life Insurance and had a 38-year career with that company, eventually moving with his family in 1968 to La Cañada, where he managed the Southern California office for the firm.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by four children, Jeff, Karen, Christian and Marlene. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at La Cañada Congregational Church. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to Convalescent Aid Society Pasadena, 3255 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena CA 91107.

Carol Cormaci, carol.cormaci@latimes.com

