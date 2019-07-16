About the Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Times is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country, with a daily readership of 1.3 million and 2 million on Sunday, more than 30 million unique latimes.com visitors monthly and a combined print and online local weekly audience of 4.6 million. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Times has been covering Southern California for more than 137 years.
Los Angeles Times’ businesses and affiliates also include The Envelope, Hot Property, Times Community News and Los Angeles Times en Español. The Times also owns California Community News, LLC.
Los Angeles Times
Mailing Address:
2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245
Phone: (213) 283-2274
Comments and Feedback
We welcome your comments and suggestions about latimes.com and the Los Angeles Times.
- For technical questions or comments about our website, use our convenient comment form.
- Send a letter to the editor.
- For questions about journalistic standards, practices and accuracy, contact the Readers’ Representative Office by e-mail, phone (877) 554-4000 or fax (213) 237-3535.
Customer Service
- Home Delivery: Having issues with your subscription? Add a vacation hold? Click here or phone 213 283-2274. For help with more complicated questions, email us at customerservices@latimes.com
- Edit Your Account: www.myaccount2.latimes.com
- Site Difficulties: Having trouble accessing the site? Technical issues? Report a problem.
Editorial and Newsroom Contacts
- To send a tip, photo or video to our newsroom, click here.
- To contact editors and reporters, browse our staff directory.
- Get directions on how to submit a press release.
Communications Department
Members of the media may contact the Communications Department by email: CommsDept@latimes.com
Reprint Requests
Get more information on how to obtain rights and permissions.
Business Contacts
Advertising / Media Kit
To advertise with the Los Angeles Times Media Group, visit our online media kit or advertiser services site.
Internships
Careers at the L.A. Times
Archives
Looking for a particular article? Search The Times archives.