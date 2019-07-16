Obituaries

Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Bogaletch Gebre, who fought to end female genital mutilation in Ethiopia, dies in L.A.
Gebre helped end nearly all cases of female genital mutilation in areas where her organization worked.
Fred Krinke, L.A.'s king of the fountain pen, dies at 91
In a world of keyboards and touch screens, Krinke’s Fountain Pen Shop was a throwback to more elegant times
Ernest Gaines, acclaimed novelist who wrote of black struggles in the South, dies
Wrote “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and other classics
Richard Cerutti, whose mastodon discovery shook up the archaeology world, dies
Cerutti made one of the most contentious discoveries in North American archaeology when he found in a highway project the tusk of a mastodon.
Black activist who took over neo-Nazi group dies amid bid to destroy it
A black activist who took control of one of the nation’s largest neo-Nazi groups — and vowed to dismantle it — has died.
Gloria Vanderbilt: 1934-2019
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, socialite and fashion entrepreneur, dies at 95
Gloria Vanderbilt experienced both loss and triumph on a grand scale.
