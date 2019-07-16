Obituaries

Advertisement
Gebre helped end nearly all cases of female genital mutilation in areas where her organization worked.
In a world of keyboards and touch screens, Krinke’s Fountain Pen Shop was a throwback to more elegant times
Wrote “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and other classics
Cerutti made one of the most contentious discoveries in North American archaeology when he found in a highway project the tusk of a mastodon.
A black activist who took control of one of the nation’s largest neo-Nazi groups — and vowed to dismantle it — has died.
Gloria Vanderbilt: 1934-2019
Gloria Vanderbilt experienced both loss and triumph on a grand scale.
Fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt died Monday morning at age 95 of stomach cancer.
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, the independent-minded jurist whose bright bow ties and courteous manner symbolized an old-fashioned style of integrity, died Tuesday after suffering a stroke a day earlier. He was 99.
Bill Buckner played 22 major league seasons, including eight with the Dodgers and two with the California Angels.
Rudy Boesch was a retired Navy SEAL who became the oldest contestant on the CBS reality show ‘Survivor.’
Walter Mercado’s daily TV appearances entertained many across Latin America for years.
Don Fraser, a longtime L.A. boxing promoter who earned a reputation for a colorful wardrobe and off-beat promotional gimmicks, died Wednesday at home in Toluca Lake.
Bernard Slade, the actor-turned-writer who crafted the enduring romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year” about a lovable pair of adulterers and wrote the script for the pop music sitcom “The Partridge Family,” has died at his home in Beverly Hills.
Ron Fairly helped the Dodgers to three World Series titles after leading USC to the 1958 national championship. He finished his career with the Angels.
John Witherspoon, a comedian whose career started in 1977 and included projects like “Friday” and “The Boondocks,” dies at 77.
Barrere was a foundational part of Little Feat’s funky, blues-inflected Southern rock
As the chief of Paramount Pictures, Robert Evans presided over a remarkable run of film classics including “Chinatown” and “The Godfather.”
Vladimir Bukovsky, a prominent Soviet-era dissident who became internationally known for exposing Soviet abuse of psychiatry, has died.
Robert Rifkind, philanthropist and “game-changing” collector of German Expressionist works, has died.
Joseph “Joe” Miller, the eponymous chef-owner of the former Joe’s Restaurant in Venice and one of the most influential L.A. chefs of his generation, died Wednesday.
Succumbs to Heart Attack After Having Surgery; Was Treated for Rare Form of Lung Cancer
Olivia Hooker called it “the catastrophe,” the notorious 48 hours of fire and death that leveled “Black Wall Street” in Tulsa, Okla.
