Through sheer word of mouth, Art Johnson has become the go-to handyman for locals

If ever a hard-to-reach light bulb goes dim, a drain backs up or a door hinge rusts shut, La Cañadans in the know can rest easy in the knowledge Art Johnson is just a phone call away.

For the past few decades, the Glendale resident — who grew up in Burbank and taught Industrial Arts classes at John Burroughs High School before working machinist jobs in the aerospace industry — has carved out a nice little life for himself working as a handyman.

You'll not find his name in a phone book, nor will you learn his cellphone number by searching the Internet; most of the clients Johnson takes on come referred to him by the countless area residents who, themselves, were referred by others some five, 10 or 20 years ago.

"He is our handyman, has been for years and years," said La Crescenta resident Mary Gant. "I think of him as family."

Many know the handyman from his years of involvement with the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn., for which he tends bar at monthly happy hour fundraisers and takes up the mantle of "troll" each Dec. 26, working under the Foothill (210) Freeway bridge on the many physical aspects of the temporary village that houses the city's annual Rose Parade float entry.

"I don't do posies," he clarifies.

At 78, Johnson admits some parts of the job are simply getting harder to do as years progress and joints, like hinges, start to rust. He knows he won't be able to do the work forever, so to keep his mind sharp, he plays bridge on Thursdays at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge.

There, he's made friends with a number of people, particularly ladies who live alone and regularly need some help around the house. So, if they need a ride to a doctor's appointment, a trip to the grocery store or just someone to check in on them, Johnson happily obliges.

All it takes is a simple phone call and, somehow, in between all his other commitments, he finds the time.

"It's just about helping somebody," he says of the good deeds that have augmented the handyman work over the years. "And it gets your mind off yourself — that's what half of life is about."

Those who know him, like La Cañada resident Bob Wallace, joke about his unofficial "harem."

"Art's done handyman work for us here at home, and the last couple of times he can't come here because he's got to take a lady to the doctor," Wallace says. "He does a lot of services for a lot of people."

Maureen Bond, executive director of the community center, counts herself among those people and can easily list the number of projects Johnson has done on the site, from paper towel racks to plumbing, for not much compensation at all.

"He helps a million people and wants nothing for it," Bond says. "He's like a guardian angel for us."

Johnson takes a slightly different view.

"I'm not a guardian angel, no way," he says gruffly, blowing a raspberry. "I'm just an old fart who expresses his opinions now and then."

But as much as he likes sharing sometimes controversial viewpoints about politics, the educational system, his 16-year-old cat, Putz, who's on steroids, or raising children, he's a pretty good listener, too. At the Gants' house, morning visits over cups of cappuccinos are just as important as bathroom molding or drip irrigation.

"He's an all around good guy, and he's somebody you want in your life because he's just a nice person," Gant said.

Bond agreed.

"We all need a little Art in our lives," she said. "The people who do have Art in their lives are lucky."

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

