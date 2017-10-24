Around & About Calendar of Events

A roundup of community events in and around La Cañada Flintridge. To submit items, email carol.cormaci@latimes.com.

BLOOD DRIVE

La Cañada Presbyterian Church hosts a blood drive — Sunday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fellowship Hall at La Cañada Presbyterian, 626 Foothill Blvd. Appointments can be made online at recrossblood.org. The sponsor code is lacanadapreschurch. Walk-ins are also welcome. You must have a photo ID with you on the day of the event in order to give blood. For more information contact Sheri Morton at (818) 790-7612, Cheryl.Gonzales@redcross.org or call the church office at (818) 790-6708.

EVENTS

Pasadena Heritage Presents its 26th Annual Craftsman Weekend — Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29. House tours, bus and walking tours, show and sale featuring 40 exhibitors, silent auction, presentations, workshops and exclusive evening events in historic settings. For tickets and all the details about the various events and venues, visit pasadenaheritage.org/CraftsmanWeekend or call (626) 441-6333.

EXHIBITS

The Legacy of Frank Lanterman — Through Dec. 21, Tuesday, Thursday and the first and third Sundays of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. Lanterman House museum, 4420 Encinas Drive. Free with museum admission, which is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students 12 to 18 and free for children under 12 with a paid adult admission. For more information visit www.lantermanfoundation.org or call (818) 790-1421.

HEALTH

Fibromyalgia/Arthritis Support Group — Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1 to 2:15 p.m. The group meets in the library at La Cañada Presbyterian Church, 626 Foothill Blvd., for personal and social support, and education in lifestyle management of these issues. Led by Dianne Whiting, MA, PT and Katie Phillips-Rector, MS, MFT intern. There is no fee or sign-up for the program. For more information email Katie (katie@lacanadapc.org) or Dianne (diannefibro@gmail.com).

KIDS

“Monster Mash” Halloween Haunt, La Cañada Elementary School — Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The La Cañada Elementary School PTA sponsors this event on the school campus, 4540 Encinas Drive. Games, music, inflatables, food, costume contests, silent auction.

PERFORMANCE

John Michael Talbot “Lifetime of Music & Ministry” Concert Tour in La Cañada — Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. American Catholic singer-songwriter John Michael Talbot’s concert will be held at St. Bede Catholic Church, 215 Foothill Blvd. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for a special VIP ticket, which includes early admission during the sound check, preferred seating and an autographed CD. Tickets can be purchased in person at the parish office (818) 949-4300, or after weekend Masses, or on line by visiting bede.org.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” — Sunday, Nov. 5 through Tuesday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. all dates. The La Cañada High School Theatre Department, under the direction of Justin Eick, stages this popular murder mystery by Joseph Kesselring in the La Cañada Playhouse, 4463 Oak Grove Drive. Admission is free. Doors open 15 minutes before curtain for open seating.

VOLUNTEER