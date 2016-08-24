Funds from Crescenta Cañada Golf Classic will support of CV Sheriff's, Chamber of Commerce

About 70 golfers took to the links Monday, putting and swinging under sunny skies at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club in the 33rd annual Crescenta Cañada Golf Classic, an event that helps raise funds for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station and the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn.

In a full day of events, hosted jointly by the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Support Group and the local chamber, participants enjoyed the club's amenities and played for prizes in a putting contest and a full round of golf with a shotgun start.

Organizer Linda Taix-Paccone, president of the sheriff's support group, said past fundraisers have provided needed supplies and equipment to the local station, such as bulletproof vests and, most recently, a new barbecue patio addition to the Briggs Avenue facility.

Proceeds from Monday's tournament will help fund a new mobile command center, Taix-Paccone added. The fully equipped drivable unit costs as much as $360,000 and will include a conference room, computers and radio access. It will ideally be funded by equal, one-third commitments from the support group, Mike Antonovich's Los Angeles County Supervisorial District 5 and the city of La Cañada Flintridge.

"We just want to make sure all the men and women who serve us have the apparatus to do their jobs effectively and efficiently," Taix-Paccone said at the event. "They protect our community, so we want to help them raise money for the things they need."

Tournament Chairman Rick Dinger said the annual golf classic not only funds efforts that keep the community safe, but serves an important social function as well.

"It's a great way (for participants) to create a connection with our law enforcement officers," he said.

In that spirit, employees from the Crescenta Valley Station forewent uniforms in favor of more casual wear and served drinks and refreshments to golfers playing throughout the 18-hole course.

Deputy Eric Matejka, a community services officer and city liaison with the department, said employees greatly appreciate the combined effort of the sheriff's support group and chamber.

"It's a fun day for everyone," he said. "The money goes for good causes and it's a good time — everybody's out on the course having fun."

Rion Zimmerman, the chamber's board chairman, explained the group's involvement in co-hosting the tournament for the past two years, adding that it's a great way for chamber members to work even more closely with the sheriff's department.

Zimmerman's organization will use its share of the tournament proceeds to help fund the various community events and programs it offers throughout the year.

Representing the sheriff's department on Monday was Capt. Bill Song of the Crescenta Valley station, who opted for a polo shirt and shorts over a uniform and sidearm. He was on the putting green just before high noon, practicing for the putting contest.

"The support groups are so great for us. They help us fund so many projects," he said, expressing his enthusiasm at the idea of a new mobile command center. "If there were any major disasters or if anything happens, it would be there, fully operational and ready."

Song's first putting attempt arced too far to the left, while his second overshot the hole by just a bit. The winner of that contest, Jim Richens, would later miss the hole by mere inches for a win, according to organizers.

A brand new Scion iA remained parked on the first hole throughout the game, the grand prize for any lucky golfer who could sink a hole in one on that section of the course. La Cañada Mayor Pro Tem Mike Davitt, a regular attendee for the past four years or more, said he nearly snagged last year's grand prize.

"I was within 3 feet of a hole in one, but close doesn't get you anything," he quipped.

This year's Scion was ultimately returned to donor Bob Smith Toyota after no one achieved the difficult victory. Organizers reported after the event the "low gross" winners that day were Mike Williams, Gavin Williams, Jarrett Gold and Mike Leininger. "Low net" team winners were Pam Stumbaugh, Carty Spencer, Nancy Spencer and Ron del Barrio.

"Closest to the pin" winners were Dan Hooper, Randy Stevenson and Dinger himself, while the "mixed team" winner was from Paco's Barber Shop. Organizers gave special thanks to presenting sponsor Rich Harris, chief executive of Caltech Employees Federal Credit Union.

