Recipients of this year’s Community Scholarship Foundation awards honored

Five recent high school graduates received new $4,500 scholarships from the Community Scholarship Foundation of La Cañada Flintridge this year, while 10 previous awardees currently attending college received funds to help continue their studies.

Those winning new scholarships were Steven Bertram, a gradaute of Hillside School and Learning Center; Samantha Gilmore, Page Grande and Malley Musso, all Crescenta Valley High School grads; and Riana Lui, who collected her diploma last month from La Cañada High School.

Bertram’s scholarship was in memory of 1st Lt. Todd Bryant, who died while fighting in Iraq, and Lui’s scholarship was in memory of longtime La Cañada residents Don and Jo Seastrom.

The following college students each received $1,000 awards to continue their educational efforts: Paige Baker, Samantha Bernardo, Evan Chersi, Alexandra Dreyfuss, Charis Gee, Eurie Nam, Joe Reilly, Megan Reilly, Michael Reilly and Freya Strasburg.

The Community Scholarship Foundation has been serving La Cañada since 1964 and has so far awarded more than $1 million in scholarships. To learn more about the organization, contact President Karen Mathison at (818) 952-6068.

carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci