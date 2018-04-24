97th annual Flintridge Horse Show is this weekend in La Cañada

Community members have an open invitation to drop by and enjoy watching equestrians compete during the four-day, 97th annual Flintridge Horse Show taking place at Flintridge Riding Club beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 26 and concluding on Sunday, April 29.

Admission to the show’s daily events is free, as is parking on the grounds of the club, located at 4625 Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada. On Saturday night, Land Rover Pasadena will present the $15,000 Grand Prix and Ringside Benefit Dinner, with proceeds earmarked for Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena. Tickets for that dinner are $150 per person, with children under 10 admitted for $50 each.

The president of the historic riding club, Suzie Osimo, stated in a news release that the organization is pleased to have the opportunity to host the show each year, where ponies and horses are put through their paces in several rings.

“We want people to enjoy our Flintridge Riding Club and have an opportunity to see magnificent horses and riders of all ages compete,” Osimo said. “Also, every year the Flintridge La Cañada Guild works diligently to raise funds to support the Huntington Hospital. The proceeds from this benefit horse show go toward providing the best in possible care to patients there. We welcome folks to come to the show and have some fun with us.”

Show sponsorships and tickets to Saturday night’s Grand Prix and dinner are available by contacting Helen Lund at (818) 693-1010.

carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci