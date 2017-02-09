Hats for newborns part of heart campaign

Throughout the month of February, all babies born at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital will take home free handmade, red knit hats as part of the American Heart Assn.'s "Little Hats, Big Hearts" campaign.

As part of a collaborative program with the Children's Heart Foundation, and sponsored locally by Union Bank, the effort aims to raise awareness of heart disease and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

More than 1,600 babies in Los Angeles will receive the caps, knit by volunteers in celebration of Heart Month in February. Follow the campaign on social media at #LittleHatsLA or visit heart.org/littlehatsbighearts to learn more.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine