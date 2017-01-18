Assisteens help area homeless

Two new members of Assistance League of Flintridge, Julie Poulson and Kay Wittick, were introduced to the philanthropic organization during the December meeting, held at the chapter house on Oakwood Avenue.

In other ALF activities, the group's teen auxiliary, known as the Assisteens, have been lending a hand to the homeless by working with the Pasadena Bad Weather Shelter. Last month, the local young women gathered essential items such as socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste and food items for distribution to the homeless people seeking the warmth of the shelter. This month, they plan to cook, bake and serve a warm dinner for the shelter's clients.

For more information about Assisteens or membership in the Assistance League of Flintridge, call (818) 790-1328 or go to ALFlintridge.org.

